Former Transkei security branch officer to be charged with murder of anti-apartheid activist Ndondo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The officer is due to appear in the Cala magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo has decided to charge a former police officer who was attached to the notorious Transkei Security Branch (SB) for the 1985 murder of anti-apartheid activist Bathandwa Ndondo.

The 67-year-old man is expected to appear in the Cala magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said a charge of murder, or conspiracy to commit murder, would be preferred against him before the matter was transferred to the Mthatha high court for trial.

“The September 24 1985 murder of Ndondo remains one of the unsolved cases of anti-apartheid activists who died at the hands of the then authorities,” Tyali said.

“The accused in this case applied for amnesty before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“However, his application was rejected as he had claimed that they shot and killed Ndondo because they feared that if they did not they would be killed by Askaris.”

Tyali said evidence at the disposal of the prosecution was that the accused, together with another member of the SB, who has since died, and two Askaris who had also died, were given the task of arresting Ndondo, a prominent student leader, by the then Transkei homeland government.

On the fateful day, they proceeded to Ndondo’s home in Cala Village, driving a minivan.

“On arrival, they allegedly found him in the same room as the late activist, Thobile Bam,” Tyali said.

“They allegedly took Ndondo away in the combi, saying they were taking him for questioning at the Cala police station.

“As the combi was driving to Cala Village, witnesses saw Ndondo struggling to get out of the combi through the window, naked on the upper body.

According to Tyali, he ultimately fell out of the moving vehicle and started running, with the accused and his accomplices giving chase, while firing shots towards him.

The activist ran into a certain homestead where he fell upon entering, as his pursuers continued shooting.

“They then loaded him into the combi and took him to the Cala police station and later to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

“With the enrolment of this criminal matter and the subsequent trial, the NPA hopes that the envisaged conviction will provide the much-needed closure to the victim’s family and the broader public.”

Daily Dispatch