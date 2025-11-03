NSRI recovers body of 21-year-old man who drowned in Kariega River

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drowning claims life of 21-year-old in Kariega River.

A 21-year-old man drowned in the Kariega River at Kenton-On-Sea on Sunday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred and its Kenton-On-Sea satellite station responded to reports of a drowning in progress at 1.49pm.

NSRI Port Alfred station commander Gerrit Cloete said rescue crews, including police divers, Gardmed ambulance services, and Hi-Tech Security officers, were dispatched to the scene near the Kariega River slipway.

“Our rescue craft Spirit of Kenton was launched to conduct surface searches, while NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers carried out free dive searches for the missing man,” Cloete said.

After extensive efforts, the man was found underwater and brought to shore by police divers and NSRI rescue swimmers.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man,” Cloete said.

TimesLIVE