Sosoboy Fosho set to light up Mdantsane in homecoming show

Sosoboy Fosho will be performing in Mdantsane on 4 December.

East London’s entertainment scene is set to erupt on December 4, as Mdantsane prepares to host one of the most anticipated events of the year — the Sosoboy Fosho Turn Up.

The mega showcase, taking place at the township’s Ekoneni Lounge, promises an unforgettable night of music, dance, and cultural pride, headlined by local sensation Sonwabile Madonela, otherwise known as Sosoboy Fosho, who is now based in Gauteng and making waves countrywide.

Madonela, who was born and raised in Mdantsane, has been steadily rising as one of SA’s most dynamic musical voices.

His signature sound — a fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and Afropop, he calls Afro trap, has earned him fans across the country and beyond.

Known for chart-topping hits like Gangster Gangster and Mine, the latter featured on the popular TV drama, House of Zwide, Sosoboy’s artistry combines modern beats with deep storytelling rooted in Xhosa culture.

Joining him on stage will be some of the nation’s biggest entertainment figures, including Somizi, Emtee, Thabsie, Phila Madlingozi, Pearl Thusi, Betusile and Sol Phenduka.

Madonela said the event’s diverse lineup reflects his vision for a show that celebrates unity, collaboration, and creativity.

“It’s an honour to share the stage with these icons. Everyone brings their own flavour, and that mix of talent creates something powerful.

“It’s about unity in the culture — showing that we can celebrate together and put Mdantsane on the map,” he said.

Described as a “turn Up extravaganza,” the concert will deliver live Afro trap, hip-hop, and R&B performances in a high-energy festival-like atmosphere.

Fans can expect dancers, powerful visuals, and emotional moments that showcase Madonela’s connection to his roots.

He said people should expect “a movie”.

“This isn’t just a show — it’s a celebration of love, resilience, and home. I want people to leave with pride, hope, and good memories.”

For Madonela, returning to Mdantsane is beyond the performance — it’s a homecoming.

“This show means everything to me. Mdantsane is where my story began — the energy, the people, the rhythm of life here shaped who I am as an artist.

“Coming back home isn’t just a gig. It’s me saying thank you to the community that raised me and believed in me,” Madonela said.

Event organiser, Asanda Mabengwana, founder of the record label that signed Madonela, Asanda Empires, says the idea is to bring Sosoboy’s growing national success back to the community that nurtured it.

“After the impact of his Pink Roses EP and the success of the Mine music video, which has over a million views, we felt it was time to celebrate that journey where it all began,” Mabengwana said.

The event’s lineup, Mabengwana said, was carefully curated to reflect Madonela’s musical diversity and to highlight collaboration across genres.

“From legends such as Somizi to newer voices including Thabsie and Emtee, the event brings together artists who embody creativity and connection,” he said.

Mabengwana said hosting such a large-scale production in the township comes with hurdles — from infrastructure to logistics and sponsorships, yet organisers see it as an opportunity to invest in local talent and community spirit.

“The support from local businesses, schools, and fans has been incredible. Mdantsane is proud to see one of its own representing on a national level.”

Safety and accessibility remain top priorities, with organisers partnering with local security teams, police, and medical services to ensure a secure environment for all attendees.

Beyond the stage, Madonela said he had been using the event to inspire young people in his hometown.

In recent weeks, he has visited several schools — including his alma mater, to talk about his journey, tackle issues like bullying, and encourage learners to pursue their passions.

Madonela told the Dispatch that part of the event’s revenue will also go towards funding youth arts initiatives in the area.

“This event isn’t just about me. I’ve invited local acts to perform because Mdantsane has so much raw talent.

“I want to give them the same opportunities I was given. This is about uplifting each other.”

On fire local gospel DJ, Groovie Christ, who will be one of the performers, said he is excited to perform at this festival.

“I feel so honoured to be performing at this event because I know Sosoboy personally.

“I’ve seen him working hard to make his music dreams come true, performing in small taverns and never giving up.

“Now, seeing him headlining his own event makes me proud. Being part of it is exciting because I’m here to support my brother who is making waves nationally,” he said.

Groovie said attendees can expect a unique gospel set.

“I’m going to bring nothing but the best mix of gospel music, featuring some of the most prominent gospel sounds from the Eastern Cape”.

