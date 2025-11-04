BREAKING | Robbers bomb cash-in-transit vehicle outside East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TRAFFIC CHAOS: A cash-in-transit robbery has brought traffic to a standstill on the N6 near Ducats outside East London.

A cash-in-transit robbery disrupted traffic flow on the N6 outside East London towards Komani on Tuesday afternoon, with the road expected to be closed for about eight hours as investigators search for clues.

This was confirmed by the provincial transport department.

“The cash van has been bombed,” department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“Traffic is badly affected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.”

Binqose warned motorists about a lengthy road closure.

“The crime scene remains active as the police continue to comb the scene,” he said on Tuesday evening.

“The road is expected to be closed for another six to eight hours.

“Motorists are advised to avoid that road.”

Police had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch