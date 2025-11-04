News

Brown Mogotsi survives ‘attempted hit on his life’

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi is no longer a member of the ANC since his membership expired, says the party.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi survived an attempted hit. (FACEBOOK)

Brown Mogotsi, the businessman accused of involvement in purported complicity between politicians and organised crime, allegedly came under fire from gunmen on Monday night.

Mogotsi was travelling in a vehicle in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the time of the shooting.

He is unhurt, Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed she was en route to the Vosloorus police station on Tuesday morning to verify the facts of the incident.

Michaels said he is consulting Mathe.

“There was a shooting incident involving Mogotsi’s vehicle, but he is safe and he is unharmed. The commission is concerned about his safety and this incident, but we will hear more details during the course of the morning,” he said.

Michaels said the commission has been in touch with Mogotsi about his safety and emphasised it is up to an individual to accept witness protection.

“We are concerned for the safety of all witnesses,” he added.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Security guard killed, another critical after horror clinic attack

2

Metro writes off another R1.6bn in irregular expenditure

3

Shortcomings in care centres for sexual violence victims flagged in report

4

Former KSD staff win right to backpay after appeal fails

5

Troubled Makana blows R5bn in irregular expenditure amid water crisis

Top Stories