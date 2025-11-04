Four arrested after three men killed, one hurt in alleged mob attack near Qonce

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POLICE SUCCESS: The suspects arrested for the triple murder in the Ndevana area will appear in court on Wednesday.

Four people, aged between 36 and 49, have been arrested in connection with an alleged mob attack that left three men dead and another injured in the Ndevana area at the weekend.

Cases of triple murder and attempted murder were opened after the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

Four men, all 30, were allegedly assaulted by community members.

“Two men were certified dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them died,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“The surviving victim is still in hospital.”

An investigation by the provincial serious and violent crime unit members led to the arrest of the suspects.

They are all from Ilitha Township outside Qonce and will appear in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso urged community members to stand with the police in pursuit of justice and cautioned them not to take the law into their own hands.

“We have experienced detectives that will investigate and address crime through the legal channels,” she said.

