How Triple M Radiologists is redefining access to advanced imaging

Triple M Radiologists is a practice based in the Eastern Cape.

It offers a range of diagnostic and interventional imaging, including plain film X-ray, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, and bone densitometry.

Founded in 2013 by doctors Macingwane-Ngcuka and Makaula-Chimusoro, it began as a single outpatient branch serving Southernwood, near St Dominic’s Hospital in East London.

The following year it expanded with an inpatient practice at Mthatha Private Hospital.

Triple M East London staff. Picture: Helen Nel (HelenNel)

In 2018, successful growth saw a new branch at East London Hospital, in North End, further strengthening our presence in the metro.

By 2022 it launched a state-of-the-art practice at the newly established Royal Buffalo Specialist Hospital on Amalinda Drive, adjacent to Frere Hospital.

This site now serves as the head office and operational hub.

Most recently, in 2025, it acquired a new practice at Crestcare St Mary Hospital, reinforcing dedication to accessible, high-quality imaging services across the Eastern Cape.

Triple M Mthatha staff (Supplied)

It recently acquired a new practice, formerly East Coast Radiology at Crestcare St Mary’s in Mthatha making Triple M the largest radiology practice in Mthatha.

Triple M operates with cutting-edge imaging technology, providing 24/7 teleradiology reporting through a global network of specialist radiologists.

Dr Makaula–Chimusoro, left, and Dr Macingwane-Ngcuka. Picture: Helen Nel (HelenNel)

The practice is advancing toward integrated AI systems to accelerate diagnosis, detect subtle findings, and streamline workflows.

Triple M’s biggest victory to date is being the first Black women-led private radiology practice in the Eastern Cape, a milestone that represented real change, expanding access to advanced imaging services in underserved areas.

It shortened diagnostic turnaround times and built a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem. The ripple effects include job creation, improved patient outcomes, and a cultural shift in how leadership in medicine is perceived.

Triple M logo NEW (Supplied)

It’s a model of impact-driven growth rooted in professionalism, community, and technology.

Advice to entrepreneurs is to clarify purpose, audience, and value. Everything else flows from that.

When your mission is clear, decisions become easier, partnerships more aligned, and your team more focused.

Don’t chase every opportunity; build what matters, and let that guide your growth.

Triple M’s five-year plan is to become leaders in radiology innovation, combining AI-assisted diagnostics, community outreach, and professional development.

The practice aims to build a training pipeline for young radiographers, sonographers, and radiologists, expand its footprint across the Eastern Cape and beyond, and continue providing excellence and representation that can drive systemic change in healthcare.

