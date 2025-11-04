National competition success paves the way for Thuladiva’s rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STAR TURN: Nokutula Mzendana, known by her stage name Thuladiva, said winning the Ukhozi FM Music Indaba competition and later a songwriting competition hosted by Ukhozi FM and Buffalo City Metro in October 2024 provided her with much-needed exposure and money to pursue a career in music.

When Nokutula Mzendana, better known by her stage name Thuladiva, won a national music competition while representing the Eastern Cape, she stood out among many talented contestants.

The victory gave her the confidence and the platform to take her music career to the next level.

Born and raised in the small village of Ngxakaxha near Dutywa, Mzendana has always carried music in her heart.

Now based in East London, the rising Afro-soul singer-songwriter is finally seeing her dreams take shape.

Her latest single, Suzulisa, released on February 7, has been receiving airplay on radio stations across the country, a dream she thought was out of reach.

“I wrote this song about three years ago. Apart from being a singer, I’m also a songwriter, so I didn’t know that one day it would be playing on radio,” Mzendana said

The soulful track tells the story of a woman whose long-time boyfriend once promised marriage but has since gone quiet about paying lobola.

“It’s something many women can relate to. People tell me the song carries a strong message, while some even play it for their boyfriends,” she said

Her blend of emotional storytelling and Afro-soul rhythm has resonated deeply with listeners.

“People love the song and they often say it touches their hearts.”

Mzendana’s love for music started early.

“I began singing at school, in church, and in local groups; then later, I developed my sound professionally.”

Her years of dedication paid off this year when she was invited to perform at the South African Traditional Music Achievement (Satma) Awards, which she says was a career highlight.

But music is not her only creative outlet. Mzendana also writes stories and poems, which she hopes to publish in 2026.

“I’ve always been creative and I want to use all my talents to inspire others.”

Her breakthrough came when she won the Ukhozi FM Music Indaba competition, held in partnership with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

It took her five years to complete the song and her dream came true when she later won another songwriting competition hosted by Ukhozi FM and Buffalo City Metro for a road safety campaign in October 2024.

“We had to write a song about road safety and that’s really how the doors to my music career opened,” she said.

“The aim of the competition was to encourage young artists to follow their dreams, and it helped me a lot because I became the winner representing the Eastern Cape.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without that competition.”

Winning the contest did more than give her exposure; it also gave her financial support.

Mzendana used her prize-money to record her single and shoot its music video at Eternity Studios in East London, working with producer Siyabonga Hlekani.

“That money helped me bring my song to life,” she said. “It’s one thing to write music, but it’s another to finally hear it played on radio.”

The journey to that moment wasn’t easy, she said.

It took her five years to perfect the song that would become Suzulisa. But Mzendana’s determination and belief in her dream kept her moving forward.

“Through all the obstacles, I decided to become who I said I would be,” she said.

Her story from a young girl in rural Dutywa to a national music competition winner with a hit single is one she hopes will inspire other aspiring artists.

With several more songs already recorded, Mzendana is preparing to release her debut EP early next year.

“I’m grateful for every step, and every moment reminds me that dreams really do come true. This is just the beginning and I look forward to what’s ahead.”

Mzendana said her journey was a lesson that even the humblest beginnings can grow into something remarkable.

