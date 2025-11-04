Security guard killed, another critical after horror clinic attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRUTAL AMBUSH: Police and forensic teams investigate the scene of an early-morning attack at Xhwili Clinic, Bhityi, outside Mthatha.

A woman security guard was killed execution-style and another is in critical condition after an early-morning attack on an Eastern Cape clinic.

The two guards were ambushed while on duty at the Xhwili Clinic in Bhityi, outside Mthatha.

Their hands were handcuffed behind their backs and they were stripped naked, with one shot multiple times in the head.

According to police, the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

OR Tambo deputy police commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntuli said police were investigating a case of robbery, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

“One guard lost her life, while the other sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“The deceased guard’s body was discovered with her hands handcuffed behind her back and plastic around her neck.

“The deceased has injuries on her head. Rape and other [charges] may be added as investigations continue,” Ntuli said.

Police and forensic teams investigate the scene of an early-morning attack at Xhwili Clinic, Bhityi, outside Mthatha. (LULAMILE FENI)

The guard was found about 300m behind the clinic and her critically injured colleague was discovered nearby.

Though the attack is believed to have occurred at about midnight, police were only alerted at about 7am.

A third security guard, a 29-year-old man who had been on duty with the women, escaped unharmed.

“I was patrolling at the bottom of the clinic yard when I heard gunshots. I hid and I had no cellphone to alert my colleagues,” he said.

“It was dark and drizzling. I heard more gunshots and knew that any movement would be suicidal.”

He said he reported the attack when he felt it was safe.

Ntuli condemned the attack and vowed that police would work tirelessly to track down the perpetrators.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa expressed shock and condemned the attack.

“No-one should lose their life or be harmed in the line of duty, especially while protecting spaces that serve our communities,” she said.

Capa confirmed the department was working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure accountability.

“We trust that the law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned,” she said.

Capa emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the department of health, law enforcement, community safety structures and local leadership to improve security at healthcare facilities.

“Our clinics and hospitals must remain safe spaces — for our staff, our patients and our communities.

“Strengthening safety in and around health facilities requires a collective effort,” she said.

Psychosocial support teams would be dispatched to provide counselling for affected staff and community members.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the Xhwili attack was not the first clinic-related incident in the Eastern Cape.

“We have increased security, put up fencing in some clinics and hospitals, installed CCTV cameras, renovated some clinics and hospitals, and put up guard houses and boom gates,” Manana said.

He highlighted past attacks, including the May 2025 killing of two Eastern Cape healthcare workers in Lusikisiki, who were stationed at St Elizabeth Hospital — one a professional nurse, the other a manager responsible for HR.

In April 2024, 40-year-old security guard Dakhile Ngobe was shot dead at the Maqanyeni Clinic in Ngqeleni during a robbery.

Four robbers demanded entry and when Ngobe refused, they opened fire, killing him, and stole five computers.

His colleague was unharmed but traumatised.

Bhityi traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara described the area as dangerous, citing a rise in violent crime.

“Crime is very high here. We have been calling for national interventions.

“Women are raped every day, there is a high rate of stock theft, and robberies, murders and drug wars continue.

“Criminals kill everyone. They have also shot dead a woman traditional leader, killed her elderly neighbour and raped schoolchildren. Until now there has been no arrest,” Mtirara said.

“Now we have an attack in a clinic, a guard shot dead and another seriously injured.

“All we want is for police to ensure safety of the areas, protect lives and arrest the killers.”

Mtirara said acting police minister Firoz Cachalia had promised more resources, including vehicles and personnel, for the Bhityi police station from November 1, but nothing had been received.

“The minister must fulfil his promises and prioritise Bhityi,” he said.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA’s Sivuyile Mange said nurses no longer felt safe in rural health facilities.

“Safety and security is still a major concern in health facilities, where nurses get assaulted, raped and mugged.

“It is because it is easy for criminals to enter health facilities and do as they wish.

“The security officers are only armed with batons and there is no armed response when there are such incidents,” he said.

The attack has reignited calls for urgent intervention to combat high crime levels in Bhityi, with residents and traditional leaders warning that without adequate policing and resources, such incidents were likely to recur.

“This attack highlights the vulnerability of women and security personnel in the area,” Mtirara said.

“Immediate action is needed to protect lives and restore a sense of safety for the community.”

