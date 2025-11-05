Cachalia ‘worried’ by Mkhwanazi’s military regalia during explosive July 6 briefing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police commissioner of KZN Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accompanied by his deputies, district commanders and tactical members, addresses a special operational press briefing at the KZN police headquarters in Durban in July.

“His appearance before the public with military regalia and [being] armed worried me.”

This was acting police minister Firoz Cachalia’s reaction to KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6, where he made damning allegations about the existence and operation of criminal syndicates that have allegedly infiltrated law enforcement.

Cachalia appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations on Wednesday. He expressed concern about the process Mkhwanazi followed when making those allegations.

“That kind of public statement was not in the ordinary situation because the police have a command structure. Ordinarily, professional conduct requires respect for that structure of authority,” he said.

Cachalia previously echoed these sentiments in a Sunday Times Weekly podcast interview where he said he was “surprised and shocked” by Mkhwanazi’s bombshell remarks.

I will wait for this inquiry to come with the conclusion before I come to the final understanding of what’s happening — Firoz Cachalia, acting police minister

Despite his reservations about the public nature of the allegations, Cachalia acknowledged that if Mkhwanazi’s claims are sustained, he would be “vindicated” and recognised as a whistle-blower.

He conceded that in extreme situations where established internal channels are ineffective, senior law enforcement officials might be compelled to act outside the norm to expose the truth.

“When senior officers who are ordinarily expected to adhere to those [channels], where extreme situations arise and those norms are not working, to achieve the results the public expects bold, courageous conduct by those who hold important positions in our society to tell the truth.”

He said he will reserve final judgment until the investigation is complete.

“Subsequently one can say the testimonies are very alarming and concerning. Neither has come to a conclusion. Despite the concerns I have about the evidence in the public domain, my posture is I will wait for this inquiry to come with the conclusion ... before I come to the final understanding of what’s happening.”

