Celebrated gospel group receives awards nomination for standout track ‘Josefa’

EBMQ has been nominated for Best Music Video at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards.

The Evangeli Best Men Quintet (EBMQ), a celebrated gospel group from Mthatha, have reached a major milestone in their 25-year musical journey — earning a nomination for Best Music Video at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards.

The nomination is for Josefa, a standout track from their latest album, Revival Hits.

Lead singer Thembinkosi Bavuma said the recognition marked a moment of gratitude and growth for the group.

“This nomination means growth, favour and blessings. I’m personally happy — it’s a motivation for our work, and we feel this is just the beginning,” Bavuma said.

“We thank God, the pastors and churches who support us, and our families.

“Josefa is a big song — it’s easy to connect with, and people should look out for the video and the song on YouTube and other digital platforms.”

The five-member group — Sandisiwe Maqokolo, the late Kwandiwe Maqokolo, Mava Mafumba, Thembinkosi Bavuma and Mxolisi Jejane — was formed in 2000 under the mentorship of gospel legend Lusanda Mcinga.

From the outset, EBMQ’s mission has been to share the love of God through harmony and heartfelt storytelling.

Their debut album Likhon’isango was released in 2005 under Gallo Records, marking their entry into SA’s gospel scene.

By 2014, the group had released its fifth album, Unabantu Bantu Bakho Thixo, featuring Mcinga and 2014 Crown Gospel Award-winner Betusile Mcinga.

When the world was brought to a standstill by the pandemic in 2020, EBMQ released Ndilandeleni, an album that offered messages of hope during a time of uncertainty.

Produced by Mxolisi Mhlongo and Malizole Fololo, the project cemented their reputation for faith-driven resilience.

In 2023, the group released the single Siqonda Ekhaya and its accompanying music video, which led to an INGOMA Award nomination and a national television performance on One Gospel.

Later that year, they released Impi Ka Moya on YouTube, continuing to perform alongside established gospel figures.

Their 2024 album, Revival Hits — hailed by fans as their most accomplished work — included Josefa, the track now garnering national attention.

The overwhelming audience response sparked the social media movement #JosefaToTheWorld, encouraging the group to share their message of faith globally.

On May 16 2025, EBMQ released a new single, Mangath’akekho, featuring renowned Eastern Cape gospel singer Ziyanda Tshangana — their first collaboration with a female vocalist.

Mentor Lusanda Mcinga expressed deep pride in the group’s long-standing commitment to their calling.

We travelled together for years, and they were never after money — their main goal has always been to spread the word of God

“What has kept this group together for so many years is the mutual goal they share,” she said.

“We travelled together for years, and they were never after money — their main goal has always been to spread the word of God.”

Group manager Pinky Pohlo Xintolo said the nomination reflected both the creative and spiritual strength behind their work.

“Seeing EBMQ nominated is an overwhelming feeling of pride, validation, and excitement,” she said.

“The nomination publicly acknowledges the hard work, dedication and creativity poured into this project.

“It’s a moment of recognition on Africa’s biggest gospel stage.”

She said the Crown Gospel Awards judging process balanced technical excellence and artistic expression.

“I hope EBMQ and the Revival Hits project leave a lasting legacy — one that inspires faith, showcases authentic South African talent, and reinforces the power of gospel music to uplift and unite communities.”

