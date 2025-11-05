Devastated family of slain security guard demands swift justice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEVASTATED: Mbulelo Thembeni cries as he demands justice for his niece, Sinovuyo Sitha, 28, the Xhwili Clinic security officer who was found dead after being kidnapped from her workplace.

The family of Sinovuyo Sita, a 28-year-old security guard who was kidnapped and murdered while on duty at the Xhwili Clinic near Mthatha, has condemned the “barbaric and cruel” killing and demanded justice.

Sita, from Mpheko village outside Mthatha, was found stripped naked, handcuffed with her own work restraints, and shot in the head after being abducted from the clinic where she worked.

Her colleague, 48, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Sita’s father, Bongani Thembeni, was too upset to speak. His brother, Mbulelo, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the murder.

“Sinovuyo was a very disciplined, humble and respectful child — she could not even kill a fly.

“But they killed her like a dog, stripped her naked, handcuffed her, strangled her with plastic, and then shot her execution-style.

“This was a harmless young woman killed while on duty protecting the clinic and the nurses’ home.

“It is barbaric and cruel. We demand justice for our daughter,” Mbulelo said.

He said Sinovuyo was his brother’s eldest child and the pride of the family.

“She was a progressive child who was building a seven-room house for her parents and was about to start the roofing when she was murdered.

“It was so gruesome. We wish the death sentence could be brought back — criminals like these deserve to die.

“Even if they are arrested, taxpayers will feed them and pay for their care, while we as the victim’s family are left to suffer.

“South African laws must change to protect victims, not punish their families,” he said, tears streaming down his face.

On Tuesday, Mbulelo led family elders to collect Sita’s body from the state mortuary.

“Seeing the wounds and the number of bullets pumped into her makes us cry. They have killed us alive.

“Sinovuyo, young as she was, was a role model to our children. We want her killers arrested and jailed for life,” he said.

Bhityi police have appealed to anyone with information about the attackers to come forward.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the shooting happened at about 11.50pm while the two women were on duty.

“The two female security guards were abducted from the duty room and shot behind the clinic in an open field,” he said.

“The deceased’s body was found stripped naked with two bullet wounds to the head, while her colleague was rushed to hospital.

“A case of murder, attempted murder and rape has been opened at the Bhityi police station.”

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests is urged to contact Bhityi detectives head Warrant Officer Mlilo on 083-688-6571.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) condemned the “barbaric act” and called for stronger workplace safety measures.

Denosa’s Sivuyile Mange, who also serves as vice-chair of the provincial health bargaining chamber, said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and call for counselling for all affected by this traumatic incident.

“The safety of employees in the workplace remains the employer’s responsibility, and we have raised this as an agenda item in the provincial bargaining chamber.

“Communities must also play their part, as crime affects us all.

“We believe collaboration between all stakeholders can help restore safety and normal services.”

A delegation of senior health officials met stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss security improvements.

Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara has convened a community meeting at the clinic on Friday, inviting premier Oscar Mabuyane, health MEC Ntandokazi Capa, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and the provincial police commissioner.

Clinic committee chair Mbuyiseli Rhubha said the Xhwili Clinic served about 10 surrounding villages and the residents were shaken by the incident.

“This has sent shock waves. The people who did this are likely from within the communities the clinic serves.

“We now fear the clinic might close unless authorities can guarantee safety,” Rhubha said.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department had been reinforcing security at clinics and hospitals across the province.

“We have increased security, put up fencing, installed CCTV cameras, renovated some facilities, and built guard houses and boom gates,” Manana said.

He noted that the province has seen several attacks on healthcare workers.

In May 2025, two staff members from St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki — a nurse and an HR manager — were shot dead.

Security company Silver Security Services, which employs guards at the Xhwili Clinic, could not be reached for comment.

Daily Dispatch