Eastern Cape ambulance assistants in court over alleged fraudulent matric certificates

FRAUD CASE: Ambulance assistants accused of submitting fraudulent matric certificates will be back in court in January.

Five Eastern Cape emergency medical staff appeared in the East London commercial crimes court on Wednesday for allegedly submitting fraudulent matric certificates to secure employment as basic ambulance assistants in 2015.

The implicated EMS staff are based in the Joe Gqabi district.

Health provincial spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the case was registered in March 2023 at the Bhisho police station by the department after the offices of the Public Service Commission and the public protector reported the matter to the department.

“A whistleblower reported the matter to both offices,” Manana said.

“Initially there were six EMS staff. However, one admitted guilt and resigned from the department and was sentenced after appearing in court.

“A disciplinary hearing was held and all five were found guilty. However, they appealed against the sentences.

“The department is against all forms of corruption and people are encouraged to report acts of corruption to toll free number 0800-701-701.”

The case was postponed to January 21 to 23, 2026.

Daily Dispatch