Former Safa CEO Russell Paul joins Danny Jordaan in Safa fraud case

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, left, chats to then outgoing acting CEO Russell Paul at Safa House on November 31 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has added an additional accused, Russell Patrick Paul, the former acting CEO of the South African Football Association (Safa), in the case against Safa president Danny Jordaan and three others.

“This follows further investigations by the South African Police Service which linked Paul to the alleged offences currently before the court,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Paul, 64, who made his first appearance before the Johannesburg specialised crimes court on Wednesday, faces charges of conspiracy to commit fraud or theft and fraud.

Paul will appear alongside Jordaan, Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo, former journalist and director of Grit Communications Trevor Neethling and his entity Grit Communications when the main case resumes on November 21.

“It is alleged that Paul conspired with the other accused to commit fraud and theft by authorising payments to [Grit Communications] for personal services rendered to Jordaan during Paul’s tenure as Safa’s acting CEO.

The state did not oppose Paul’s bail application, as he had co-operated with the authorities after being informed of his impending arrest and continued to assist the investigating officer during the investigation — Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson

“Among other things, he allegedly approved payments to [Grit Communications] using Safa funds, despite there being no contractual basis for such payments between Safa and the service provider,” Mjonondwane said.

The case against the four accused was remanded pending the outcome of a related high court application in which the defence is challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained during a search and seizure operation conducted at Safa House.

The court granted him bail of R10,000.

“This development underscores the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals implicated in criminal conduct are held accountable and that justice is pursued without fear, favour or prejudice.”

