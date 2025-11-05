Gonubie Worldwide Aquathon founder’s event to be celebrated in 32 countries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FUN & FITNESS: More than a decade after Gonubie fitness instructor Rose Hartzenberg founded the Worldwide Aquathon in 2013, the movement has now grown into a global celebration, reaching people across different continents.

It all started when Hartzenberg discovered the joy of exercising in water, an experience that inspired her to create a day when people everywhere could dive into pools, move to the beat and make a splash for a good cause.

“Our mission is to give everyone the chance to experience the magic of water exercise, discovering how fun, gentle and empowering it can be for body and mind.

“At the same time, we raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes,” she said.

After years of working as a fitness instructor at a local gym, Hartzenberg was forced to adapt when Covid-19 restrictions hit.

The lockdowns inspired her to start her own water-based training programme, Aqua Rose, offering therapy sessions from her home pool.

Since then, she has been helping people with various physical challenges regain strength and mobility through water exercise.

The initiative began as Hartzenberg’s dream to combine her love for aqua fitness with her desire to help others.

What started as a small idea has turned into an annual event that promotes health, happiness and community spirit, while raising awareness and support for local charities.

The event takes place in November annually, bringing together aqua fitness lovers from around the world.

The 2025 event will take place on Saturday, from 10am to 1pm, with 32 countries hosting Aquathon celebrations at 59 different venues, each connected by the same mission to move, smile and give back.

“We may be separated by borders, but our goal is universal and inclusive, making the event a global celebration,” Hartzenberg said.

Closer to home, the waves come back to Gonubie; where Hartzenberg is hosting the event at her own venue, Aqua by Rose.

The setting may be smaller than a gym, but the energy is anything but.

About 25 participants are expected to take part, with a lively mix of long-time aqua enthusiasts and newcomers eager to experience the magic of water workouts.

The event is inclusive of people with disabilities, age and gender differences; as it is a community event that supports and embraces different people with different challenges.

“It’s about movement, laughter and connection, because water exercise is gentle on the body but powerful for the mind and spirit.

“It is a place everyone, no matter their age or fitness level, can enjoy while keeping fit,” she said.

Unlike traditional workout events, the Aquathon is not about competition, but about community.

Participants dance, splash and stretch in the pool for hours, united by rhythm and goodwill.

And while they work up a healthy glow, they’re also working for a greater purpose.

In 2025, the participants are collecting packets of soup to donate to a local soup kitchen — a small gesture that will bring warmth to many homes.

“Every year, we select a charity organisation to collect and donate what they may require for their foundation,” Hartzenberg said.

Supporters across the world take part from their own pools or follow along online, creating a ripple effect of positivity and shared purpose.

“Each splash represents someone choosing wellness, kindness, and community.”

Hartzenberg’s hope is that the celebration will grow to reach more people across the world.

