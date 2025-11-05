Great Kei tournament to include girls’ rugby teams in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Great Kei Rugby Tournament is gearing up to include girls’ teams for the first time in 2026.

The annual tournament is more than just a sporting event and is aimed at showcasing talent, empowering rural youth and uniting communities.

It is aimed at schools in the rural Great Kei and Border regions.

After a successful first event in May, the organisers plan to expand the tournament in May 2026, with up to 300 players including girls’ teams for the first time.

“When we were organising the first tournament, many schools asked if their girls could also play,” organiser Ivan Deetlefs said.

“We saw how passionate they were and realised we needed to create equal opportunities.”

He said rugby was more than just a game, and taught teamwork, discipline and leadership.

“The Springbok women’s team recently reached the World Cup quarterfinals, and many of those players came from the Border area.

“We hope that one day, girls from the Great Kei region will also represent South Africa.”

The 2026 tournament will feature eight boys’ teams and four girls’ teams, with Byletts High School confirmed as the official host.

The boys’ teams include schools such as Siyazakha, Umzuvukile, Kwenxura, Hlumani, Mzwini, Bhongolethu, Jongilanga and Mdantsane Hurricanes.

The girls’ competition will feature Umzuvukile, Kwenxura, Hlumani and Mzamowethu schools.

Byletts principal and venue organiser Monde Yeko said the tournament was vital for reviving rugby in the region.

“Our school used to be one of the best rugby schools in Great Kei, but over the years participation has declined.

“Hosting this tournament will help us rediscover talent and inspire the next Makazole Mapimpi,” he said.

Deetlefs, who grew up in East London and now lives in the Netherlands, said the idea was born after many conversations with co-founder Thembi Tshijila, director of rugby for the Sky Blues.

Tshijila said: “We wanted to make a difference in the community where we come from.

“Our dream is to produce future provincial and national players, maybe even another Siya [Kolisi], Makazole or Lukhanyo [Am].”

While preparations are going well, the organisers are still looking for sponsors and partners to help with equipment and facilities.

The second rugby field at Byletts is being prepared after years of disuse and needs new posts.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of the tournament remains strong.

The first edition saw more than 270 players compete.

Deetlefs said an SA business owner in the Netherlands had already shown interest in supporting the 2026 tournament and a Dutch organisation might help with coaching clinics for local schools.

“Rugby is incredibly popular here, but the opportunities are few.

“We hope to change that one game at a time.”

The organisers are calling for help to create opportunities to nurture local talent.

