Mbhashe municipality launches war on alien trees

A view of Willowvale town surrounded by dense Eucalyptus grandis trees, soon to be cleared as part of the municipality’s Alien Clearing Project to restore natural vegetation and improve community safety.

The Mbhashe Local Municipality has launched a R3m alien clearing project in Willowvale to remove eucalyptus grandis trees, commonly known as the flooded gum or rose gum, that have taken over large parts of the town and surrounding areas.

The Willowvale town has been suffocated by the trees which not only make development difficult, but also provide cover for criminal activity.

The trees, classified as a category 2 invasive species, have also been blamed for depleting water sources and damaging soil.

The project, launched by Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda on Monday, is part of the municipality’s plan to restore local ecosystems, create jobs and improve safety.

“We are taking back our land and restoring order. This project is about environmental management, job creation and community safety,” he said.

The work is being carried out by a contracted environmental team under municipal supervision.

It involves cutting down eucalyptus grandis trees, treating stumps with herbicides to prevent regrowth, and replanting cleared areas with indigenous species such as Wild Olive, Kei Apple and Yellowwood.

The operation will run for four months, followed by monitoring and maintenance for three years.

Janda said the trees consumed large amounts of groundwater and suppressed native vegetation.

“Their removal is expected to improve water availability and restore biodiversity.

“The invasive plants have been using most of the water resources. Once they are cleared, we will see natural recovery in the water table and vegetation,” he said.

Twenty Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers, six team leaders and two supervisors have been hired for the project.

Workers have received training in chainsaw handling, herbicide use and occupational safety.

They are equipped with helmets, gloves, boots and respirators. A health and safety officer is on-site daily to enforce compliance.

The municipality said the project was being monitored by the project steering committee and the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) to ensure accountability.

“Every project must meet deadlines and proper standards. There will be no room for misuse of funds or unnecessary delays,” Janda said.

Residents of Willowvale have long complained about the overgrown gum trees, which they say provide hiding spots for criminals.

“The removal of trees here at Willowvale is something residents have wanted for a long time,” resident Nolundi Kondlo, 64, said.

“Gangs would rob people, run into the bush and disappear. Now that the trees are being cut, it is easier for police to patrol and for us to feel safe again.”

Kondlo said clearing the land would also make room for future development.

“A lot of land here is covered in trees.

“If the municipality clears it, there will be more space for housing and businesses. It can bring change to this area.”

She said safety remained a concern and urged the municipality to keep residents informed.

“People should be told when work starts so they are not afraid when they see workers cutting trees near houses and power lines,” Kondlo said.

Janda said consultations were held with community members, ratepayers and the taxi industry before the project began.

A joint safety forum, which includes local stakeholders, meets quarterly to discuss progress and address community issues.

He said logs and wood collected from the clearing would not be sold but reused for local projects such as fencing, beautification and agricultural purposes.

“We want the benefits to stay in Willowvale,” Janda said.

The project is expected to create short-term jobs through the EPWP and support long-term employment through development on the cleared land.

“With the tall eucalyptus trees falling one by one, Willowvale is beginning to open up — its residents are hopeful that this project will bring lasting change, both for the environment and for their livelihoods.

“Once the land is available, investors will have more interest in Willowvale. This project will make the town cleaner, safer and ready for development.”

Environmental consultants said monitoring would be done at key project milestones and annually for three years.

Progress will be recorded with photographs and regrowth control reports.

For many residents, the clearing marks the first visible change in years.

“We’ve been waiting for something like this. We just want to live safely and see this place grow,” Kondlo said.

