Metro gears up for dazzling light display and safe festive season

FESTIVE COUNTDOWN: Work is underway to transform the East London Beachfront into a festive wonderland with dazzling light displays. Contractors are already hard at work erecting structures as the countdown to the official switching on of the lights begins. Pictures: ALAN EASON

The festive spirit is lighting up East London’s Esplanade once more, as the Buffalo City Metro installs its popular Christmas lights along the beachfront.

The work, which started last week, marks the return of one of the city’s most-loved holiday traditions, an annual spectacle that draws thousands of residents and visitors to the seaside for the official switch-on ceremony.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the metro aimed to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all residents and visitors during the festive season.

Planning for the festive lights switch-on, as well as preparations for areas like Marina Glen and Baby Lee Jegels Park, is at an advanced stage.

“It is anticipated that all planning and logistical arrangements will be completed by next week.

“To this end the municipality will deploy cleaning crews to manage waste collection, litter control and general upkeep daily.“

Fuzile said the metro was committed to ensuring that all recreational areas, particularly Marina Glen, East London Zoo, Orient Beach, swimming pools and Baby Lee Jegels Park, were kept clean, safe and welcoming throughout the festive period.

“Regular inspections will be done to ensure that cleanliness standards are upheld. Our visitors are also urged to use the available litter bins.”

Addressing concerns about public drinking, Fuzile said BCM would work closely with law enforcement to ensure by-laws were obeyed.

Safety and crowd management measures were also being prioritised.

“Patrols will be intensified in and around the parks, and visible policing will be maintained to deter the consumption of alcohol and other prohibited activities.

“The city will show zero tolerance against pens-down events as well as drinking and driving.

“Clear signage will be displayed to remind people of the metro’s regulations.

“Through these measures we need [to ensure] a safer, incident-free and cleaner festive season.

“The city will ensure that event organisers comply with applicable by-laws.”

The dazzling light display is expected to feature decorative elements this year, including themed installations and illuminated walkways stretching from Orient Beach across the Esplanade.

“The Esplanade has become a key attraction over the festive period. The Christmas lights bring people together, promote local businesses and showcase our city’s coastal beauty,” Fuzile said.

“The glow of the lights promises to once again turn East London’s beachfront into a vibrant celebration of the season, a place where families, friends and tourists can come together to enjoy the spirit of Christmas under the coastal night sky.”

Though Fuzile said they would prioritise visible law enforcement over the festive season, the Quigney Crime Forum said they would not be patrolling at the switch-on event or the rest of the festive season.

Anele Mkangelwa, of the Quigney Crime Forum, said they were tired of being sidelined by the municipality.

“We are tired of doing the work on our own...”

Border-Kei Chamber of Business director Lizelle Maurice said the festive lights display attracted tourists to the city.

“It boosts the economy and is a worthwhile spend.”

Festivities offered much for residents.

“It is an outing for a family looking for a low-cost holiday. The lights add to the city’s ambience.

“People drive across the country to visit the East London Esplanade.”

She said BCM should ensure Nahoon Beach had no sewage spills.

“We need to fix our infrastructure, parking bays and ensure Marina Glen is ready for the festive season and the city is ready for the influx of tourists.”

BCM DA leader Sue Bentley said the party supported the decision to install festive lights because for many, it was the only Christmas event they would access.

“However, we do believe that the lights need to be done within the metro’s current financial means.

“We cannot have pretty but extravagant Christmas lights costing millions of rands but ignore potholes, sewage leaks, broken infrastructure, in the very area to which the lights are drawing crowds.”

Bentley said the council was never apprised of the cost of the lights.

Daily Dispatch