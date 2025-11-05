News

Nkosana Makate and Vodacom reach out-of-court settlement

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate prepares for his battle with Vodacom in the Constitutional Court.
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have reached an out-of-court settlement (Kabelo Mokoena)

Following around two decades of conflict, Vodacom and Nkosana Makate have reached an out-of-court settlement for compensation.

Makate and Vodacom were set to lock horns in the SCA this month. However, a settlement was reached this week.

A Vodacom spokesperson said: “The matter has been settled by the parties. Both parties are glad that finality has been reached in this regard.”

In 2019 Makate had rejected a R47m compensation offer from Vodacom, as he said at the time he believes the company should compensate him as if he had an 18-year contract with them for his lucrative Please Call Me (PCM) idea.

The telecommunications giant, however, argued Makate should be compensated for just five years as they would have never entered into a lengthy 18-year contract back in 2001.

Vodacom has been using PCM since January 2001 and disputes that it would have entered into a contract with Makate that would have gone beyond five years back in 2001.

TimesLIVE

