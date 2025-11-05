Police execute search and seizure warrant on Mogotsi and speak to him about attempted murder allegation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed they have executed a search and seizure warrant issued on October 16 for controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the search and seizure is part of an operation police executed at Mogotsi’s business premises in Mahikeng, North West, last month.

Mogotsi was not at the property during the police operation and agreed to present himself at the nearest police station, but Mathe said to date that had not happened.

Mogotsi, who was expected to report to the Vosloorus police station to open a case and present a statement on Tuesday, was again a no-show.

Mathe said the police investigating team visited Mogotsi’s lawyers’ offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The team investigating the fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice case also seized certain devices from him.

She said the team investigating the attempted murder case also met him at the same offices.

On Tuesday Mathe confirmed an investigation was under way into the alleged shooting of Mogotsi’s vehicle in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night.

Police estimated that about 11 rounds were fired at the car.

Mogotsi was allegedly travelling in the vehicle in Vosloorus at the time of the shooting.

Mathe confirmed police would press charges if the incident was staged.

Mogotsi’s name has featured prominently in allegations of political interference in the criminal justice system, and his name has recently surfaced multiple times at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is behind bars on attempted murder and money laundering charges, and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.

The commission also heard that he is the alleged middleman who connected Matlala and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

