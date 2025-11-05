Warning as dead whale washes up in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A dead humpback whale has washed up on the western seafront near the Cocabana area, prompting local authorities to issue safety warnings on Wednesday.

Beach, aquarium and museum staff are on-site and monitoring the situation.

“Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the carcass due to potential health and safety risks associated with the decaying whale,” the Buffalo City metro said in a statement.

“Officials have confirmed that this whale had been under observation since last week after it was spotted swimming unusually close to the shore.

“This incident comes amid a series of whale strandings reported around East London in recent weeks, raising concerns among marine conservationists.”

Authorities are expected to co-ordinate the examination of the whale to determine the cause of death.

