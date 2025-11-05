When growth forces the painful work of letting go

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Freddy Mahhumane started an app because he was frustrated that he couldn't access the food he wanted in the township.

There is a certain energy when entrepreneurs gather in a room. It is not loud excitement. It is not dramatic pitch energy.

It is a quiet spark. A sense that ideas are moving across the room in small invisible currents.

This was the mood when township founders sat down recently at Ekoneni Lounge in Mdantsane to reflect on a conversation led by Freddy Mahhumane, the legendary founder and CEO of KasiD, the only last-mile delivery service specifically for township and informal restaurants and communities.

The event, hosted by Startup Grind East London and Kasi Konversations, was themed as a Fireside Chat with Kasi Entrepreneurs.

Mahhumane did not give a textbook lecture. He spoke like someone who has carried boxes, trained drivers, argued with suppliers, and built technology — not because it was fashionable but because it solved a real community problem.

His remarks landed deeply because they came from experience, not theory.

Entrepreneurs in the room listened intently and then responded with honesty and clarity.

A central lesson was simple but rarely acted on: a business must outlive its founder. Many township entrepreneurs hear this point all the time but do not always build for it.

Mahhumane explained how he had to shift his business from a hustle mindset into a system mindset.

He once carried everything on his shoulders, from orders to routing, drivers and customer calls.

But growth forced the painful work of letting go.

Leadership moved from doing everything to building processes that allow other people to do the work well.

That message echoed around the room. Lerato Ntaba from LK Consultants left with a line she says changed her perspective.

Her takeaway was to begin a business with an exit plan so that one does not become emotionally trapped in it.

In her view, freedom comes from planning, not passion alone. A good entrepreneur prepares for success beyond themselves.

It is a small sentence, yet it speaks to a mindset shift many township founders are beginning to embrace. We build to stay, not to cling.

Amandla from Buswana Creations, fresh off her Bambelela Awards win, reflected on how Mahhumane’s examples spoke directly to township realities.

She noted that many businesses are built with love and grind but without structure.

She said the session reminded her that passion without systems is fragile.

A business that cannot operate without the founder is vulnerable. Her reflection was not a criticism.

It was a recognition that discipline is also a form of hope. When you build systems you are declaring that your business will grow, will hire, will move beyond survival and toward legacy.

New entrepreneurs felt this shift as well. Unabo Solilo of Amanzi The Water Shop shared how this gathering felt different from traditional business events.

She spoke of a warm, welcoming environment where one could ask questions without feeling inexperienced or out of place.

In her words, she finally felt part of a support structure that understands what it means to start from scratch and still believe in a better future.

She valued how Mahhumane gave practical answers rooted in daily reality. She left encouraged and grounded.

Mahhumane then made a point that sparked curiosity across the room.

He mentioned that his company is exploring opportunities for township entrepreneurs to use their technology to run affordable last mile delivery services in their own communities.

The idea of tech-enabled micrologistics for township markets is not only exciting.

It signals a future where innovation is not imported into townships but born within them.

What stood out most from the reflections was the growing maturity among township founders.

This was not a conversation about quick money or overnight success.

It was about systems. Documentation. Delegation. Exit strategy. Market fit.

These are the quiet foundations of strong enterprises. These are the ingredients that turn a hustle into a company and a company into a legacy.

A new chapter for township entrepreneurship is forming.

It is less about survival and more about structure. Less about inspiring slogans and more about operational excellence. Less about being busy and more about building capacity.

Conversations like this show that township entrepreneurs are not just working hard. They are thinking smart.

They are designing futures that are stable, scalable and rooted in community excellence.

The seeds have been planted. Growth will not be loud or flashy. It will be gradual and steady. One system at a time. One partnership at a time.

As one township business steps into longevity, it lifts a few others alongside it.