All we want is the truth, says family of slain anti-apartheid activist

SEEKING CLOSURE: Bathandwa Ndondo's sisters, Thokozile Sidumo-Ntlokonkulu, left, and Nondumiso Ndondo-Dingiswayo, right, along with his cousin, Prof Lungisile Ntsebeza, centre, say they want the truth about what happened to Bathandwa in 1985.

The family of murdered anti-apartheid activist Bathandwa Ndondo say they want only one thing from Gcinisiko Dandala, the former Transkei security branch officer now facing charges for his killing: the truth.

Dandala, 67, was arrested and appeared in the Cala magistrate’s court this week, where he was released on warning.

His case was postponed to December 11 for confirmation of legal representation.

Ndondo’s cousin-brother, well-known scholar Prof Lungisile Ntsebeza, said the family was not seeking Dandala’s imprisonment.

“All we want is for him to tell the full story — what happened, how it was planned, who gave the orders, and who was involved in the conspiracy to kill Bathandwa,” Ntsebeza said.

“That information is vital, not only for our family but for the public.”

Ndondo, who was also a cousin-brother of advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, was a student activist at the University of Transkei (Unitra) when he was killed at the age of 22 on September 24 1985.

His murder is among many unresolved killings of anti-apartheid activists believed to have died at the hands of former apartheid security structures.

Lungisile Ntsebeza said the family wanted Dandala to recount what led to his cousin’s death.

“Our interest is in the source — how everything was planned, who identified Bathandwa, who was the mastermind, and what their strategy was,” he said.

“We have heard that Bathandwa jumped from a moving kombi.

“Dandala must tell us what was happening inside that vehicle — from the moment they picked him up from my home until the time he felt that jumping out was his only escape.”

Ntsebeza said Dandala, who is reportedly ill, posed no danger to society and should not be jailed if he co-operated.

“Nobody will benefit from his imprisonment. All we want is the truth. If he can tell it, I would even support community service instead of prison.

“He is the only surviving police member who can shed light on what happened,” he said.

“If he does that, I will finally have closure.”

Ndondo’s sister, Thokozile Sidumo-Ntlokonkulu, said the family shared that view.

“All we want are answers,” she said.

“Our mother, Princess Lulama, died last year a heartbroken woman who never knew why her son was killed.”

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Dandala and another now-deceased special branch officer, together with two askaris — liberation movement members turned informants — were instructed by Transkei homeland authorities to arrest Ndondo in Cala.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said when the officers arrived, they allegedly found Ndondo in the same room as fellow activist Thobile Bam.

“They took him away in a kombi, saying they were taking him for questioning at the Cala police station,” Tyali said.

“As the vehicle drove through Cala Village, witnesses saw Ndondo, naked to the waist, struggling to get out of a window.

“He eventually fell from the moving kombi and started running, while Dandala and the others chased him and allegedly fired shots.”

Tyali said Ndondo ran into a nearby homestead, where he collapsed as his pursuers continued firing.

“They then loaded him back into the kombi and took him to the Cala police station and later to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

A postmortem revealed Ndondo had been shot eight times.

Dandala later applied for amnesty before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. His application was rejected.

“His amnesty bid failed because he claimed they shot Ndondo out of fear that if they did not, they themselves would be killed,” Tyali said.

He said the NPA hoped a conviction would finally bring closure.

Born and raised in Cala, Ndondo enrolled at the University of Transkei in 1981, where he became active in student politics and later served on the Student Representative Council.

His political activities led to repeated arrests and detention by police. In 1982, he was suspended from the university and later refused readmission.

He served as a local co-ordinator for the Cape Town-based Health Care Trust in Cala until his death.

Dandala is now the only surviving member of the special branch team implicated in the killing.

Daily Dispatch