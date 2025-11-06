Contralesa president denies calling for initiation moratorium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traditional leaders say the Eastern Cape is well-prepared for the 2025 summer initiation season.

Traditional leaders and customary initiation authorities in the Eastern Cape have rejected reports that the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) had called for a two-year suspension of initiation schools in the province.

Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena was quoted this week as saying the moratorium would give authorities time to address persistent safety concerns around the practice.

But Mokoena said on Wednesday that he had never made such comments.

“I was shocked when I was sent the news article purporting that I called for a moratorium,” he said.

“I never said those things. Whoever came with that story was malicious. I cannot make such an utterance before I have consulted extensively.

“I never called for a moratorium.”

Despite his denial, the comments sparked strong reaction from Eastern Cape traditional leaders, who said the province was well-prepared for the 2025 summer initiation season and that any suggestion of a pause was out of touch with the reality on the ground.

Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said: “We do not have such a decision as Contralesa in the Eastern Cape.”

Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase, who is also the SA Kings Forum deputy chair, said a moratorium would achieve little.

“I don’t think this idea would make any difference because the boys do it without consulting the traditional leaders, and they are supported by their parents when they do the initiation illegally,” he said.

“I personally don’t agree with this statement because I wasn’t consulted before it was released.

“I believe things can bring better results if Contralesa can work with the kings and all the traditional leadership, including the government.”

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso said the province was ready and preparations for the season were well advanced.

“The House has no slightest dream of suspending the initiation of boys into manhood in the Eastern Cape, especially judging where we come from with problems that are cited,” he said.

“The interventions that took place by the House and partners over the past years make it clear that no-one in the Eastern Cape can think of suspension.

“The Covid-19 period experience tells us also that you cannot think of that route if you are grounded with the issues around this matter.”

Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said the province had been cleared to proceed after presenting its readiness to the National Initiation Oversight Committee.

“We were in a meeting this week presenting our state of readiness and we were given the green light to proceed,” he said.

“Contralesa was not part of the meeting and now, boom, we must suspend the custom.

“Yes, the Eastern Cape has some challenges, but at this stage there is nothing that warrants a call for suspension.

“We are ready with the 2025 summer initiation season and we are going ahead.”

Matanzima said the summer season would open on November 14 for boys who had completed school and on November 27 for those still attending classes.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, confirmed that the department had received no formal communication from Contralesa regarding any suspension.

“We cannot stop the family custom,” Oliphant said. “The only thing we can do is maximise the safety of the initiation of our teenagers.

“As the province, we have put a lot of effort into ensuring safety.”

Officials expect a sharp increase in participants this summer, with the number of initiates projected to double compared with the 11,193 who underwent the rite during the winter season.

During that period, 9,741 initiates were medically screened and 10,411 monitored across various schools.

Between 2016 and 2024, 371 initiates died and 110 underwent penile amputations in the province.

In 2024 alone, 60,229 boys were registered for both winter and summer seasons, with 43 deaths recorded — 14 of them during winter, nine from illegal schools.

Most deaths occurred in Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, and the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Amathole districts.

A total of 59 criminal cases were opened and 70 people arrested in connection with illegal initiation activities during the 2025 winter season, which claimed the lives of 11 initiates.

Despite these challenges, traditional authorities maintain that suspension would not solve the problem.

Instead, they say stricter enforcement and collaboration are needed to shut down illegal schools and ensure that safe, culturally compliant initiation continues.

Daily Dispatch