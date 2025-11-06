East London coach off to top Pretoria school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hudson Park and SA Schools and U18 coach Lwazi Zangqa is set to leave the city and take his experience and passion for the game to St Alban’s College, where he has been appointed as the new Director of Rugby. SUPPLIED

Hudson Park, SA Schools and U18 rugby coach Lwazi Zangqa is set to leave East London for St Alban’s College in Pretoria, where he has been appointed the new director of rugby.

Known for his sharp tactical mind and commitment to player development, Zangqa, 35, said his focus would be on nurturing the next sporting generation.

Before beginning his coaching journey, Zangqa honed his rugby skills while playing for the Hudson Park High School first team, later joining the Old Selbornians U21 club.

Zangqa, who starts his new job at the upmarket private school on January 1, said he was ready to bring his experience, passion and vision to the school while continuing to coach the SA U18 team.

“I’ve always been patient about the opportunities I take. Border has been unbelievable to me — it is where I’ve learnt most of what I know, and I’ll always be grateful to this province.

“But I felt it was time to step into a new challenge and start a new chapter.”

He signed his new contract in October and plans to stay in Pretoria for the long haul.

“I’ve got a five-year plan — well, let’s call it a three-year plan — to start with that I want to implement.

“I’ve worked very hard over the years, and I believe that effort has paid off.”

Zangqa’s rugby coaching journey began at Hudson Park, where he coached the first team before moving into provincial structures.

His success there opened doors, eventually leading to his appointment as a national coach in 2025.

He also guided the Border U21 team to a Currie Cup Shield victory in 2025.

As head of sport at Hudson Park, he had leadership experience across all sporting codes.

“That role really prepared me, because it taught me people skills, planning and how to build a sporting culture.

“But rugby has always been my real passion, and now I get to focus on it full-time again.”

Zangqa believes the St Alban’s rugby department has strong foundations, led by a talented coaching staff that includes individuals with provincial and national experience.

“The coaching team there is unbelievable — there are coaches who’ve worked with the Blue Bulls and others who are top educators.

“These are people who coach coaches, and they’re experienced and dedicated, so I’m really excited to work alongside them.”

His leadership philosophy is centred on what he refers to as the “three Ps” — programmes, people and process.

“If those three elements are aligned and moving in the same direction, success will follow.

“Preparation, clarity and communication are key to helping the boys perform at their best.”

Zangqa said his motivation to take on the new role was growth and new experiences.

“I wanted to expand my horizons, meet new people, and take on fresh challenges, and I’m very lucky to have mentors and friends in the coaching space like Phiwe Nomlomo, James Winstanely, Thabo Sisusa, Lonwabo Ntleki and Chuma Mgijima — I really admire how they work, how they carry themselves, and how they’re helping to grow SA rugby.”

Zangqa said he understood success would not come overnight, but he was confident about the future.

“Building a programme takes time, so one has to measure progress by the small wins — turning 30-point losses into 10-point losses, then into narrow defeats and, eventually, victories.

“That’s how you know you’re growing.”

He said for him rugby was more than just a game — it was a tool for personal development.

“My goal is to build holistic athletes — young men who are not only good rugby players but also good human beings.

“Rugby teaches discipline, teamwork, resilience and compassion. Winning is great, but character is what matters most.”

As he prepares to settle into his new role, Zangqa said he was filled with gratitude and determination.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to join the St Alban’s College community, and I look forward to meeting everyone, rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.

“It’s time to put in the hard yards — that’s what I’m here for.”

Daily Dispatch