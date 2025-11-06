Initiative ensuring safe, dignified ‘ulwaluko’ for 16 Buffalo City boys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sixteen boys from underprivileged families in Buffalo City are preparing to undergo ulwaluko — the traditional rite of passage to manhood — with the guidance of the Eastern Cape Men’s Movement and the Sakhisizwe School of Tradition, Culture, Leadership and Excellence.

The group, drawn from Ndevana, Illitha and Phakamisa, will gather at a site provided by Chief Andile Makinana of the AmaNdlambe Traditional Council, which endorsed the initiative as part of its efforts to preserve and safeguard cultural practices.

Sakhisizwe’s Jongile Hoza said the programme aimed to ensure initiates completed their journey safely and with dignity, avoiding preventable harm.

“Every year, we see infections from unsterile conditions, malnutrition, complications from unqualified practitioners and, tragically, death,” Hoza said.

To address these risks, Sakhisizwe has launched pre-circumcision classes in Ndevana, bringing together parents, elders and community members to learn about safe preparation and aftercare.

Young mothers are also included in the sessions, as they play a crucial role in supporting initiates’ recovery and reintegration.

Hoza said mental health was another key concern.

Some boys, he said, experienced depression and even suicidal thoughts when poverty or family circumstances prevented them from joining their peers in the initiation process.

“One of our goals is to restore hope and belonging,” Hoza said.

“This tradition, when practised responsibly, helps shape confident, grounded young men.”

Registered iingcibi (surgeons) and nurses have been appointed to perform the procedures and oversee the boys’ care.

One of them, Christopher Nomtoto, said the initiative grew out of 2024’s success when a similar programme assisted an initiate from a poor household.

“People came to us afterwards saying what we did was beautiful and dignified,” Nomtoto said.

“That’s when we decided to expand it and include others who could not afford the process.”

While preparations are well under way for the November 29 start date, organisers admit that funding remains a challenge.

Many of the families are headed by social grant recipients and cannot afford essentials such as food, blankets and post-initiation clothing.

To bridge the gap, the Eastern Cape Men’s Movement has invited the Buffalo City community to lend support — financially or in kind — to ensure the boys’ safety and comfort during the process.

For parents such as Lulama Yenana, whose teenage son will be among the initiates, the initiative brings relief.

“It hurt my son to see his peers become men while he was left behind,” she said.

“As a single mother, I couldn’t afford to do it properly.

“Now I feel some peace knowing he will be taken care of.”

Hoza said the hope was to see the community rally behind the boys and set a positive example for future initiation seasons.

“With the right support,” he said, “these young men can return home not only safe and strong, but proud of a tradition practised with care and respect.”

