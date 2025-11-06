KSD steps up fight against Mthatha drugs and crime scourge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Authorities in Mthatha have ramped up efforts to combat the booming drug trade with the establishment of a King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal Local Drug Action Committee this week.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the initiative sought to strengthen collaboration among key stakeholders in the fight against rampant drug abuse, especially among young people, including schoolchildren.

It will operate under the municipality’s special programmes unit and will focus on developing and implementing a comprehensive drug-combating strategy, while also assisting with support and resources for those affected by the scourge.

“The municipality felt it was necessary to come up with intensive educational programmes to help educate our youth on the dangers of abusing drugs,” Mampoza said.

“Often, once a person gets hooked on drugs, some due to peer pressure, they find it difficult to get clean again and that ends up messing up their future.

“Many also end up quitting school because of drugs, while others suffer from mental problems.

“Others start using in the name of recreation but end up becoming drug junkies.”

He said drug abuse was believed to be one of the contributing factors to the high crime rate in Mthatha.

“Our law enforcement has been busy trying to keep the streets clean by doing foot patrols and stop-and-search operations where they sometimes find drugs.

“Cocaine, dagga, crack and crystal meth seem to be among the biggest drugs of choice among the users, based on the type of drugs our officers often confiscate.”

Mampoza said the new drug action committee’s first order of business would be to stop the popular “pens-down parties” among schoolchildren celebrating the end of their exams.

The new committee will be co-chaired by the municipality’s special programmes unit portfolio head and mayoral committee member, Andiswa Ketse, and Khanyisa Ngwe, from a Mthatha-based drug rehabilitation centre.

It will include three sub-committees — law enforcement, prevention and treatment.

After years of desperate pleas from fearful residents for authorities to design strategies to deal with soaring crime in Mthatha, municipal bosses announced in 2023 that they had set up a special crime prevention unit dedicated to rooting out criminal elements in Mthatha, including flushing out drugs.

The municipality’s community safety portfolio head, Mlawuli Marasha, said at the time that the streets of Mthatha were awash with hard drugs and illegal firearms and that armed business robberies, card cloning at ATMs, and muggings had risen to alarming levels.

It was also reported that residents, business owners and traditional and religious leaders had told then-police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who had been invited to Mthatha, the town no longer felt safe.

Residents had also told community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha during a crime imbizo in Mthatha to consider deploying a specialised narcotics team to snuff out drug dealers who were running the town.

Mthatha businessman and Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said previously that Mthatha was fast becoming known as the “home of criminals”, warning that the situation could drive away investors.

Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association spokesperson Madyibi Ngxekana, said on Wednesday that drugs had become one of the biggest problems associated with crime in the town.

“I am surprised they [authorities] are speaking about doing something against the scourge of drugs only now.

“We have been crying that our children are being forced into a life of drugs by drug dealers for more than five years,” he said.

But KSD councillor Raymond Knock of the UDM warned that while a dedicated drug-fighting committee was welcomed, there was a danger that those behind the drug trade in the town would not take things lying down, which necessitated the involvement of everyone in the fight including the police.

He said in some areas drugs were now sold openly, including at hawker stalls.

