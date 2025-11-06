Mthatha hospital in drastic need of major healing process

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patients and medical staff at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha have raised serious concerns about the facility’s deteriorating infrastructure, describing leaking roofs, mould-infested walls, and overcrowded wards that compromise healthcare delivery. Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa visited the hospital on Monday, acknowledging that the conditions are unacceptable as the hospital manager Dr Lonwabo Nxiweni showed her the dilapidated infrastructure.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa, who visited the hospital on Monday, conceded that the situation was unacceptable.

She said her department, together with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and other partners, was assessing the site to determine urgent interventions.

“The situation is not good. It is an old facility that was originally donated by a specialist from Ireland,” Capa said.

“Some sections have been renovated, but others remain in a poor state.

“We have brought a team from finance and infrastructure to assess the site and identify immediate interventions.”

Capa said the hospital’s state reflected wider problems in the province’s health infrastructure.

“We cannot continue to work in facilities that are not fit for purpose. We inherited infrastructure that was never upgraded to modern standards.

“We are now prioritising hospitals like Bedford for urgent attention, and the RAF has come forward to assist us in areas related to infrastructure support and rehabilitation equipment.”

For 70-year-old patient Valelo Khoza, who was admitted after a car accident, the hospital’s conditions have worsened his recovery.

“I got here on July 31 and I have been to the theatre four times already,” he said.

“The place we sleep in is not in good condition. The roof leaks, there’s mould on the walls, and we breathe it in.

“Sometimes we go for weeks without water, and there are long queues — you can wait a month before being attended to.”

Hospital manager Dr Lonwabo Nxiweni said the infrastructure was a major obstacle to providing quality care.

“The infrastructure is a serious constraint,” he said.

“We deal with high volumes of orthopaedic trauma, mostly from road accidents and violence, but our working environment is not designed for such demand.

“Operating theatres are old and some of our equipment is outdated. We make do with what we have, but it’s not sustainable.”

Nxiweni said the problems were causing longer patient stays and growing waiting lists.

“Even when we have the clinical skills and staff, the environment holds us back. Repairs are temporary fixes — what we need is a complete upgrade.”

Nontokozo Sophulana, 38, from Ntabankulu, who has been recovering from a leg injury since August, said staff remained committed despite difficult conditions.

“The nurses do their jobs well and the doctors check on us often,” she said.

“But the building is old — you can see it is falling apart. It is hard to heal in a place that looks like it needs healing too.”

The wards are full and the infrastructure is not what it should be, but we can see that the staff are doing their best

Another patient, Xolisa Giyose, 47, said Capa’s visit gave her hope that conditions would improve.

“The wards are full and the infrastructure is not what it should be, but we can see that the staff are doing their best,” she said.

Capa said her department had received multiple reports about unsafe hospitals across the province.

“We have had a report from the public protector instructing us to address issues at Dora Nginza Hospital, but these challenges are not unique to one facility.

“Bedford is one of those we are prioritising,” she said.

She said the RAF had committed to helping upgrade infrastructure and equipment, with private healthcare providers and public works teams also brought in to fast-track solutions.

“We are not waiting for national intervention. Our teams, together with the RAF and other partners, are already assessing what we can fix immediately,” she said.

Despite the decay, Bedford continues to treat hundreds of trauma and orthopaedic patients each month.

“We cannot continue to patch and paint,” Nxiweni said. “We need proper investment in hospital infrastructure.

“Our patients deserve to recover in a place that reflects dignity and care.”

The hospital, serving a largely rural population of nearly four-million across five districts, is SA’s only facility dedicated entirely to orthopaedic care.

In 2023, the RAF renovated Bedford’s physiotherapy ward at a cost of R1.5m.

At the time, RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said: “This is just the beginning.

“We will invest a lot in this hospital because most people who come here are rural people, and we have to make sure we give them a facility they can be proud of.”

