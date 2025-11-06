Two East London women charged amid scandal over rape of boy, 11

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest of the two women and the charges of rape.

Residents of an informal settlement near King Phalo Airport in East London are outraged over allegations that an 11-year-old boy was raped by two women at the weekend.

The boy’s mother said she first heard about the incident from one of the women, who was a friend, at about midday on Sunday, while she was walking to the shops.

She said the woman casually mentioned it.

The mother, 29, said she was dumbfounded.

“I did not want to believe her, because I thought she was my friend and that she knew my child.

“I had opened my home to [the two of them].”

“My son said he was playing with his friends when the two women grabbed him and pulled him towards one of the women’s shacks,” the mother alleged.

“He tried fighting them off, but he was overpowered.

“He called for help from his friends, but they were scared.

“He then begged his friends to call me, because he was scared.”

On Monday, the two women were intoxicated the entire day, but she confronted them on Tuesday.

“They confessed to having raped my son and they apologised,” alleged the mother.

“ I took my child to the police station to open a case, and went to hospital, where he got treatment, because he was struggling to urinate.”

The women were arrested on Tuesday.

“I am worried and traumatised about what happened to my son. “I am very worried about his future, because he might grow up to be a violent person, as nowadays boys have difficulties in expressing their emotions to anyone.

“I’m hoping he will get the help he deserves, because I do not want to lose my child to societal ills.”

She had moved to the informal settlement about six months ago from Southernwood, hoping for a safe environment for her son and herself.

Community member Fumanekile Tom said the residents had decided “to chase away” the women from the informal settlement, saying they posed a danger to society.

“We have given their’ families until this evening to take [their] belongings, and if they do not do that, we will demolish their shacks on our own.

“We are a close community, and the safety of children is a top priority, so these people must vacate our place.”

They were expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Mawisa declined to reveal further details.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said he opposed the possibility of the suspects being granted bail.

“We are calling on the state to start being more serious when we talk about cases of this nature so that, whether it is a female or male, the accused are not considered for bail.”

Majola said he had been contacted by the boy’s mother.

“I am supporting the community in evicting the suspects,” he added.

Masimanyane Women’s Rights International’s head of programmes, Farida Myburgh, advised the mother to get psychological help for her son to avoid any long-term negative effects.

“If there is no follow-up in this case, it could affect the child’s academic achievements.

“And as he grows older, he could abuse substances and become a violent person in dealing with his trauma.”

