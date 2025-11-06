Two women in court over alleged rape of East London boy, 11

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHOCKING INCIDENT: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly raped at an informal settlement near King Phalo Airport in East London at the weekend.

Two women accused of raping an 11-year-old boy at an informal settlement near King Phalo Airport in East London have been remanded until their formal bail application on November 12.

The women, aged 29 and 27, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing charges of rape.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, when the boy, while playing with friends, was allegedly lured to one of the women’s shacks and sexually assaulted.

The case has sparked outrage and disbelief among residents, who have called for justice and better protection for children in vulnerable communities.

Community member Thobeka Tyityi expressed how frustrated and scared the residents of ward 46 were, as this was a second case of sexual assault, following the case of the deputy principal who was charged for human trafficking.

“We need justice to be served, because these [alleged] perpetrators live among us and our children,” Tyityi said.

“These two women must face the law, because their [alleged] acts were uncalled for, especially as they are mothers too.”

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has expressed deep concern and sadness over the incident.

“Such acts of violence against our children are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” she said.

“We commend the swift action of law enforcement in arresting the two suspects.

“It is crucial that justice is served, and we stand firm in our commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of our children.

“Our department is prepared to provide the necessary support services to the victim and his family during this traumatic time.

“We urge the community to come together in solidarity to support the victim and raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding our children against all forms of abuse.”

Fanta further called on communities to unite in the fight against child abuse, saying: “Let us work collectively to create a safe environment for our youth, where they can thrive without fear.

“We encourage anyone with information about such incidents to report them to the authorities immediately.”

Daily Dispatch