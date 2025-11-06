Veteran radio manager signs up with The Voice Lounge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran radio personality Thobeka Buswana is back in the media space as the station manager of The Voice Lounge.

The Voice Lounge, which was launched three months ago, merges an online radio station, a podcast studio and a state-of-the-art recording studio under one roof.

Buswana, who began her career in broadcasting at Link Farm, started this week and is ready to crack the whip to ensure the station, located in Baysville, punches above its weight, focusing on the radio and podcast sides.

She said on Wednesday that the media consumption preferences of people had changed drastically in the past five years.

With The Voice Lounge, Buswana said, the approach was going to be different because of their three-in-one platform.

“All these are about enhancing our offering as a station and to make sure that we bring together audio as well as television, for the total experience of listeners,” she said.

“Also the beauty with online radio stations, unlike traditional radio, there are no heavy licence conditions and mandates as you would find through Icasa-licensed conditions.

“So we bring to listeners what they want in real time, to make sure they have an overall radio experience.”

Buswana has experience as a presenter, programme manager and acting manager at Umhlobo Wenene FM, and a station manager at TruFM.

She has also trained household names in broadcasting.

The station, which is a visual online radio that is a convergence of audio and video, boasts a line-up of broadcasters, including Brian Ndevu and Vinny Nogemane.

With more than two decades experience, the Duncan village-born Buswana said her role as station manager was to bring in strategic direction, which would be implemented through human capital and creatives who had the expertise.

Buswana was dismissed by the SABC in 2018 by acting SABC Eastern Cape general manager Phumzile Mnci after being charged with misconduct.

She took the matter to the CCMA and a year later won the case.

In 2019, the SABC was ordered by the CCMA to pay R1m to the axed TruFM station manager for unfair dismissal as compensation for lost income over 10 months. She had a year-long contract with the station.

“This station [The Voice Lounge] started broadcasting about three months ago, which means I’ve got to put in place systems of accountability, policies to guide all the operations and also look into the line-up, because currently we are broadcasting from 6am to 10pm,” Buswana said.

“One of my low-hanging fruit is to make sure that we broadcast 24 hours and also come up with a strategic imperative for the station.

“Radio is always about providing compelling radio programming for its listeners.

“That is what we are about, as well as to make sure that we get our return on investments through advertising and revenue.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to work with this brand and I look forward to its expansion, and to make sure that we’re growing in leaps and bounds.

“I believe that the future of internet and the digital radio is not in replicating traditional radio, but in embracing the change and experimenting with new ideas.

“But, more importantly, it is to make sure that even the people behind the mics have fun doing it, because radio and entertainment, at the core, is about having fun.”

Lungisa Sigobelwana, head of recording studio and other business, said Buswana’s joining The Voice Lounge was a boost.

It went on air on August 1 with no followers on Facebook and has amassed 67,000 subscribers and 18.8-million viewership. It employs 22 people, including the presenters and technical team.

“The Voice Lounge is growing every day. We are past the teething and honeymoon phase,” Sigobelwana said.

“It gained traction abroad. On some days you find that Germany is leading in terms of viewership. This means we are international.

“We are taking East London to the world and we are gaining partnerships in Africa.”

