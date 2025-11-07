Calls for action after woman found dead near Lusikisiki grave site

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The discovery of a woman’s body near a grave site in Lusikisiki’s New Town has reignited calls for stronger community action against gender-based violence in the OR Tambo district.

Police confirmed that the body of a woman, believed to be about 30 years old, was found on Sunday at about 3.40pm.

The woman had dreadlocks, a light complexion and visible bruises on her arms.

Preliminary investigations suggest she was strangled. Used condoms were found beside her body.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with a missing relative to come forward to assist in identifying the woman.

Police are investigating a murder case.

The incident has left residents of Lusikisiki shocked and fearful.

It has also reignited discussions about the persistent scourge of gender-based violence in rural parts of the Eastern Cape, where limited resources and delayed responses often leave women vulnerable.

Gender-based violence activist Mtandabuzo Khwalo said the killing reflected a disturbing pattern of violence that continued to claim lives despite repeated awareness campaigns.

“We are saddened by these evil incidents in our area. Together with stakeholders like OR Tambo community safety, the South African Council of Churches, traditional leadership and the municipality, we are preparing for a men’s imbizo on November 19, preceded by a march on November 18.

“The imbizo will be held at Lusikisiki College,” Khwalo said.

He said the event would focus on engaging men and boys on their role in ending violence against women and building safer communities.

“We need men to take the lead in changing behaviour and protecting women — not harming them.”

The planned imbizo comes as community leaders, churches and advocacy groups step up efforts to find practical solutions to the high levels of gender-based violence in the region.

Lusikisiki residents expressed frustration at the frequency of such crimes.

Some said they were afraid to walk alone, especially at night, and urged police to increase patrols in high-risk areas and prioritise cases of violence against women.

Resident Lihle Nzimande said the community was deeply unsettled by the killing.

“I’ve experienced this violence first-hand. We are not safe,” he said.

Community organisations have called on men to join the march and attend the imbizo as a show of commitment to ending gender-based violence.

The events are expected to include dialogues, pledges and educational sessions aimed at addressing harmful social norms that perpetuate violence.

