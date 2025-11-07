Robbers shoot Eastern Cape nature reserve manager, steal firearms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The nature reserve manager sustained a gunshot wound on her right thigh.

Robbers shot and wounded an Eastern Cape nature reserve manager and allegedly stole firearms.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed police were investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder after the incident occurred at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in Ngqeleni in the early hours on Monday.

“It is alleged that five unknown men entered the nature reserve and cornered the security officer at gunpoint to convince the reserve manager to open her house,” Mawisa said.

“It is alleged that one suspect was armed with a rifle while the second one possessed a pistol and the other three were not armed.

“The suspects shot the reserve manager, 53, forcing her to point out the safe where they stole four reserve rifles, and she sustained a gunshot wound on her right thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The suspects then fled the scene in a nature reserve Isuzu bakkie that was later found abandoned in a nearby area,” Mawisa said.

She said there had been no arrest yet, but police investigation is continuing.

The incident is the latest of brazen attacks targeting the province’s tourist attractions.

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) CEO Vuyani Dayimani said they were dismayed and deeply disheartened by the incident.

“The matter is currently under investigation by the SA Police Service (SAPS), and ECPTA is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities to support the investigation and ensure the safety of all personnel and assets,” Dayimani said.

“Visitor safety remains a top priority; security protocols across all ECPTA-managed reserves are being reviewed and strengthened as a precautionary measure.

“The agency extends its thoughts and well wishes to the affected staff and their families during this difficult time, and appreciates the swift response and professionalism of SAPS members.”

Daily Dispatch