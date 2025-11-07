Three killed, 14 injured in horror Eastern Cape crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The badly damaged VW Polo at the scene of the crash between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo.

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured when a Toyota minibus and a VW Polo collided head-on on the R61 between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo near Forty Junction on Friday.

The Toyota minibus, with 14 occupants, collided with a VW Polo carrying five occupants.

The vehicles were reportedly travelling in opposite directions.

“The VW Polo had five occupants — three women and two men — and was travelling from the Cofimvaba direction, while the Toyota minibus with 14 occupants was from the Ngcobo direction,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.

“Three occupants of the VW Polo died instantly, emergency services confirmed at the scene.

“Two men, passengers in the VW Polo, including the driver, and six occupants of the taxi, including the driver, sustained serious injuries but were not in critical condition.”

Eight people suffered minor injuries.

All the injured passengers were taken to Cofimvaba Provincial Hospital for further medical evaluation.

“It is alleged that recklessness and negligence were the causes of the accident,” Komisa said.

“MEC Nqatha urged motorists to obey traffic laws.

“He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.”

Daily Dispatch