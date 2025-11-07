News

Three killed, 14 injured in horror Eastern Cape crash

Author Image

Dispatch Reporter

The badly damaged VW Polo at the scene of the crash between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo. (Supplied)

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured when a Toyota minibus and a VW Polo collided head-on on the R61 between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo near Forty Junction on Friday.

The Toyota minibus, with 14 occupants, collided with a VW Polo carrying five occupants. 

The vehicles were reportedly travelling in opposite directions.

“The VW Polo had five occupants — three women and two men — and was travelling from the Cofimvaba direction, while the Toyota minibus with 14 occupants was from the Ngcobo direction,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.

“Three occupants of the VW Polo died instantly, emergency services confirmed at the scene. 

“Two men, passengers in the VW Polo, including the driver, and six occupants of the taxi, including the driver, sustained serious injuries but were not in critical condition.”

Eight people suffered minor injuries. 

All the injured passengers were taken to Cofimvaba Provincial Hospital for further medical evaluation.

“It is alleged that recklessness and negligence were the causes of the accident,” Komisa said.

“MEC Nqatha urged motorists to obey traffic laws. 

“He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.”

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BCM ratepayers score big victory in tariff hike battle

2

UDM threatens legal action over ‘creation of extra department’ in municipality

3

Three in court, four more held for N6 cash heist

4

AT THE BEACH | From injury to triumph — Gareth Sepp’s inspiring comeback

5

Daily Dispatch Local Heroes celebrated at glittering awards ceremony

Top Stories