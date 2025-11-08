Ripples for Change empowering rural communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After watching countless reports of floods and disasters around the world, Galit Cohen realised she could no longer sit by and do nothing.

Her moment of frustration sparked the beginning of Ripples for Change, a nonprofit organisation bringing hope and opportunity to SA’s rural communities.

Founded in 2013 and officially registered the following year, Ripples for Change now reaches more than 6,000 people across the country through five key programmes designed to promote economic inclusion and restore dignity in under-resourced areas.

Through its Nana Abantwana initiative, the organisation donates books to rural schools and supports early learning for children under five.

A visual arts programme for six- and seven-year-olds encourages creativity and brain development.

For young adults, Ripples for Change offers a six-month training programme that helps people aged 18 to 35 gain skills and secure permanent jobs.

The STEM Power project motivates 18 to 25-year-olds to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Ubuntu Beekeeping Mentorship empowers rural women from the age of 18 with beekeeping skills.

They receive protective gear, equipment, and access to markets where they can sell their honey, creating income while building independence.

Cohen said: “There’s so much going on in the world, and every week I’d see a flood here, a disaster there, people losing their lives.

“One day I just stood up and said, I can’t do this any more - I need to go and make an impact.”

Originally from East London, Cohen travelled to the former Transkei region to experience and understand rural life.

She expected to find people eager to move to the cities for work, but instead met many who wanted to stay where they were.

“I realised that people prefer to live where their ancestors come from, where their land and history are.

“So the idea behind Ripples for Change is to create opportunities that allow people to live and work where they truly belong.”

What began with one community and 20 centres has grown into a network of six coordinators who visit centres daily to ensure quality teaching.

“We don’t want just to babysit, and we want children to be ready for Grade R.”

Looking ahead, Ripples for Change hopes to expand its training hubs, helping more women earn an income and build sustainable livelihoods.

Guided by the words her father taught her as a child, Cohen continues to live by a simple principle: “If you want to give, give with all your heart.”

