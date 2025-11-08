Twizza’s rise from Eastern Cape start-up to industry player

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In 2003 entrepreneur Ken Clark, founder of Crickley Dairy, saw an opportunity to bring great-tasting, affordable soft drinks to everyday South Africans.

Manufacturing started in Queenstown (now Komani), Eastern Cape - and quickly took off, proving that quality doesn’t need a high price tag.

As demand grew, so did the company’s footprint. Twizza, as the new drink brand was named, opened a second factory in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, in 2012, servicing northern SA, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. A third factory followed in 2015 in Cape Town, supplying Western Cape and Namibia.

Twizza’s commitment to service and excellence was recognised in the Advantage Survey Report, where it was ranked the No 1 national supplier in the Beverages category, and ranked second overall in Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

On the consumer side, Twizza boasts an 88% brand awareness score, making it SA’s most recognised challenger brand — a testament to the owner’s belief that trust, quality, and affordability make the brand stand out in today’s market.

Opening new manufacturing facilities has always marked defining moments in the company’s journey — signalling confidence, growth, and long-term commitment. The launch of the Middelburg and Cape Town plants lifted Twizza from being a regional challenger to a national competitor.

Another proud milestone was securing private label partnerships with both SPAR and Shoprite — a true vote of confidence in Twizza as SA’s leading local beverage partner.

The leadership team, now based in a new head office in Cape Town, has strengthened collaboration, communication, and alignment across every part of the business, something that was harder to achieve when teams were spread across multiple sites.

Twizza is a second-generation family business.

Clark senior is a true entrepreneur, said Lisle Clark, his son: “He taught me key business principles, such as having a clear ‘north star’, knowing your purpose, what you stand for and where you’re going.

“Everything flows from that clarity of purpose.”

The company’s 2030 vision is to be SAs first choice beverage partner across its stronghold territories in the Eastern, Northern and Western Capes and Free State, while expanding in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It also aims to grow its presence in energy and functional drinks, expand private label partnerships, cement its top contract canning partnership in the Western Cape and achieve Top 20 Employer status in SA.

Over the years, Twizza has earned numerous accolades, including:

Top Business of the Year (2008) – Border-Kei Chamber of Business

First “Proudly South African” Soft Drink Brand (2016)

Top Employer Certification (since 2022)

Today, more than half a million South Africans enjoy a Twizza every single day.

