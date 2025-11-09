Nelson Mandela university mourns sixth student death in two months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is once again in mourning after the death of a sixth student in just two months.

This comes after a tragic sequence of events that has left the university community reeling.

The university confirmed in a statement shared on social media that a third-year student had taken his own life in the early hours of Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness that Nelson Mandela University confirms the passing of Mr Thabiso Ernest Nini, a third-year Bachelor of Education student, who tragically died by suicide yesterday,” the university said.

According to the statement, the university’s protection services department was alerted in the early hours of the morning by students studying in the same area where the incident occurred.

“The South African Police Service and emergency response services were immediately informed. Two students who made the painful discovery were rushed to the hospital to be treated for shock,” the university said.

Vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa expressed condolences to Nini’s family and loved ones, assuring that psychosocial support has been made available to all affected students and staff.

“On behalf of the university, I convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Thabiso. I am reassured that necessary support measures, including psychosocial support, have been availed to all those affected by this tragedy,” said Muthwa.

“Lala ngoxolo ndodana. May we all continue to hold one another with compassion and care as we deal with this sad loss,” said the university.

Nini’s death follows a spate of student fatalities that have shaken NMU over recent weeks.

The institution has lost six students in two months, with five deaths occurring within a span of just three weeks.

The university recently confirmed it was instituting a fact-finding inquiry into the death by suicide of second-year student Sesethu Mboza, who died at an off-campus residence on October 31.

On the same day, two other students, Lihle Shenxane, a Higher Certificate in Information Technology student, and Aphile Jozana, a Higher Certificate in Business Studies student, experienced difficulties while swimming at Victoria Bay in George.

Shenxane drowned while Jozana was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died on November 2.

Earlier in October, tragedy struck again when a student was killed and another was injured during a burglary at an off-campus residence in Summerstrand.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old third-year logistics student from the faculty of business and economic sciences was found unresponsive at Premier Student Accommodation (PSA) in Gqeberha.

According to police, the student had been involved in a fight with another student at about 4am. Though the fight was stopped by another student who was injured, the victim was later found unresponsive and declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that a 26-year-old suspect has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Muthwa expressed deep sorrow over the string of tragedies, saying the university community continues to grieve together.

“The university extends its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. We grieve alongside them and hold them close in our thoughts and prayers during this time of profound sorrow,” said Muthwa.

“We recognise too, the deep emotional toll these tragedies have taken on our students and staff. The university’s Emthonjeni student counselling services is providing ongoing psychosocial support to all who have been affected,” she said.

TimesLIVE