‘We bury a woman every 2.5 hours’: Women for Change calls for national shutdown ahead of G20

Social media has gone purple as the women for change organisation has called for a nationwide shutdown against femicide ahead of G20.

South Africans across social media have turned their profile pictures purple in support of a planned nationwide shutdown against gender-based violence and femicide led by the Women for Change organisation.

The organisation will hold a march on November 21 and has called on women and members of the LGBTQI+ community to “withdraw their power” by refraining from all paid and unpaid work for a day, from offices to households, to highlight their social and economic impact.

“Until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress. We demand that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster. Not tomorrow. Not at another summit. Now!” Women for Change said in a statement.

The shutdown coincides with South Africa hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22 and 23 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, marking the first time an African country will chair the global bloc.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed preparations are under way.

“We are prepared to offer the world a warm and exceptionally unique experience of our province. Gauteng is ready, zwakala. Let’s make this an experience that we’ll all love,” said Lesufi.

As part of the protest, participants are being asked to take part in a 15-minute national standstill at 12pm, lying down wherever they are, whether at work, school, malls or parks to honour the 15 women murdered daily in South Africa.

“At 12pm exactly, we are calling for a 15-minute silent lie-down across the country — one minute for every woman murdered each day in South Africa,” said Women for Change.

The organisation said the event will include a livestream reading of the names of women being remembered during the 15 minutes.

Participants are also urged to wear black to signify mourning and resistance and change their profile pictures to purple to make the shutdown visible online.

“Don’t work. No paid or unpaid labour. Don’t spend money and withdraw from the economy for one day. Join the 15-Minute Standstill by lying down for 15 minutes at 12pm to honour the 15 women murdered every day and bring South Africa to a complete standstill,” the group said.

According to Women for Change supporters can take part by:

Not working (no paid or unpaid labour).

Not spending money and withdrawing from the economy for a day.

Joining the 15-minute national standstill at noon.

Wearing black to mourn and resist.

Changing profile pictures to purple to show solidarity online.

Sharing campaign posters and using the hashtag #WomenShutdown.

The organisation emphasised that men are welcome to join as allies.

“Men can take part, but as allies. The core action is led by girls, women and LGBTQI+ people because we are the ones most affected by gender-based violence, femicide and hate crimes in South Africa. Men can still support women in taking the day off, share and amplify the message and use their voice to challenge other men,” it said.

