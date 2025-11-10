Dimbaza’s Tase Jack walks away with top designer prize

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape fashion designer, Masimzukise Jack took the pain of a traumatic life experience and turned it into art. ‘Die Hard’ is the clothing line created by Jack following a near death experience. He has created T-Shirts, polonecks, cushions and tote bags.

Fashion and styling has been a passion for Masimzukise Jack from a tender age.

The Dimbaza-born designer’s passion paid off when he was recognised at the prestigious Local Fashion Police Campaign, bagging a runway walk with the designer of Abaantu in Africa.

He was chosen as the most stylish in championing a local designer outfit as part a campaign by Proudly South African to local brands.

Jack, also popularly known as Tase, said the campaign aimed at highlighting South Africans who champion locally designed fashion.

Tase Jack from Dimbaza, has gained national attention after winning the prestigious Local Fashion Police Campaign run by Proudly South African, it is a competition designed to spotlight South Africans who champion locally designed fashion. Picture SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

“I feel good and honoured to be crowned the winner of the campaign, because it shows that I have been recognised as someone who has been supporting local designers for a long time,” he said.

Jack’s inspiration in pursuing an interest in fashion came from his grandmother, who was a seamstress.

“I used to create clothes for my dolls, using scrap material from my grandmother’s products,” Jack sad.

“When I was still in high school, I also used to alternate my clothes if they were bigger, and make them in a size I would want them to be.”

He described his personal style as effortless, classy and unpredictable.

The 34-year old said his biggest influence in fashion was a friend who worked in one of the industrial zones in Dimbaza where they designed clothing.

“My inspiration in entering the campaign comes from the immense support I have been giving local designers in our country,” he said.

“My reason in supporting local designers is because I know that is how they sustain their livelihoods, and also they create job opportunities.”

Jack said he did not believe the South African local fashion industry was getting enough recognition, especially for young creatives from the townships

“The problems thespians are having is similar to what designers have, because I believe our government is not giving us a big enough platform and funds to enlarge and improve our work,” he said.

“People end up buying international brands.”

Some of Jack’s favourite local designers are Abaantu in Africa, Rich Mnisi, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Laduma Ngxokolo, 4room House and Ati Designs.

The requirements of the campaign were for the participants or consumers to wear and show off SA-made clothing .

They participated by posting pictures of themselves in local garments on social media, tagging the brand and Proudly South African.

The panelists would go through each participants’ social media pages to assess and evaluate the consistency of their social media presence and how much they wear from local designers.

Jack walked away with a clothing voucher from Abaantu in Africa worth R50,000.

The finale will be on November 27 where Jack will meet the designer of Abaantu in Africa and receive his prize.

The Walter Sisulu University fashion graduate is planning on launching his own clothing label in 2026 and is hoping people will support his work.

“There are so many people brands that are growing in Dimbaza, so this win should show them it is possible to make dreams come true,” Jack said.

Daily Dispatch