Frustration is rising over lengthy closure of Langeni Pass

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ACCESS DENIED: The Langeni Pass, connecting Ugie, Langeni and Nqanqarhu to Mthatha, has been closed to the public since 2023.

Frustration is mounting as the Langeni Pass, one of the major commercial routes in the province, connecting the farming areas of Ugie, Langeni and Nqanqarhu to Mthatha, remains closed after more than 2½ years.

The Dispatch reported in May 2023 that the Eastern Cape transport department had closed the Langeni Pass on the R412 road, which branches off the R61.

This was after a series of floods had eaten away at the ground around the pillars the pass is anchored on, accelerating damage to the road.

This resulted in the formation of transverse and longitudinal cracks, and displacement and sagging of the road, deeming the pass a serious safety hazard.

“The decision was taken after several messages from locals warned of imminent danger,” transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at the time.

“Their concerns were further endorsed by the department’s engineers.”

Motorists have to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

But cement barricades on either side of the road have been removed and brave motorists continue to use the road.

On Wednesday Binqose confirmed the road was still closed.

He said two main areas of defects highlighted were the subsidence and cracking of the surface, which resulted in the closure of the road.

It comprises of a 150m long section of the road with a steep gradient. The gabion retaining structures adjacent to the road have been damaged, presumably by vehicle collisions or materials falling off the lumber trucks.

“These areas are not affecting the current serviceability of the pass, but will have a longer term impact if not repaired quickly,” Binqose said.

Local resident Peter Hills, secretary of the chamber of business for the Elundini area, said it was frustrating that the road remained closed.

“I don’t know if they’ve decided to leave the road as it is or what,” Hills said. “It has an effect on this area’s commerce and convenience. It does affect the economy of this area.

“For me, it’s the shortest and safest route to Mthatha and East London.

“The travelling costs are just too much for taking the longer routes, especially for delivery vehicles.

“Even ambulances are affected and have to take the longer routes.”

He said they felt neglected, not just with the road issue but other services as well.

“We have lost hope,” he said.

Businessman Richard Viedge, of Vuka Uzenzele Agricultural Services, which sells seed and chemicals, said since the road was closed it was difficult to get to his clients, some of whom are in Mthatha.

He said having to go around Tsolo was time-consuming.

“The time I take to get to my customers is a lot longer, by an hour or more, especially in Mthatha,” Viedge said. “The cost of fuel is a lot more as well.

“It’s affecting our businesses. If they don’t plant within that time frame, then they can suffer losses.”

He said they had not had any communication from the department.

It seemed like there was no concern for the needs of the rural communities, Viedge added.

Binqose said ​the estimated cost for the repair works was R90m.

“It must be clearly stated that this is a cost estimate and a more accurate estimate will be determined once a detailed investigation is done,” he said.

“A memorandum of agreement is being finalised between ECDOT (department of transport), Sanral and a private sector partner for the Ugie‑Langeni road.

“ECDOT will invest R17m towards that partnership.”

Binqose said it was difficult to say now when the road would be fixed and opened to the public.

“It was important to first diagnose the problem before prescribing a fix to it,” he said.

“So assessing the damage for us is part of work that has been done already. The next step is to commence with the repair work.

“We urge motorists to refrain from using that road.”

Daily Dispatch