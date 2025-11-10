Keneilwe Ramaphosa: The president’s daughter who’s redefining architecture abroad - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

(The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa/Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit))

Keneilwe Ramaphosa, daughter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, drew attention during her father’s visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Leo on which she accompanied him as his plus one.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent working visit to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican, all eyes weren’t just on the head of state but also on his elegant plus one — his daughter Keneilwe Ramaphosa.

Photos of the pair quickly made the rounds on social media, with many South Africans curious about the poised young woman accompanying the president.

Unlike the families of former presidents Nelson Mandela or Jacob Zuma, the Ramaphosas have largely stayed out of the public spotlight, much like Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, who also kept their private lives closely guarded.

Keneilwe’s quiet emergence onto the public stage has sparked admiration not only for her grace but also for her impressive professional achievements abroad.

Keneilwe is more than just the president’s daughter — she’s a rising architect whose work explores how space can tell stories and foster inclusion. She describes her design philosophy as a series of “exercises in problem-solving and placemaking”, using materials and textures to shape environments that respond to South Africa’s complex social landscape.

Her architectural work focuses on accessibility, inclusivity and affordable design, drawing on the country’s history of segregation and inequality to inspire projects that bridge social and economic divides.

Keneilwe currently works as an assistant architect at ZZDP Architecten in The Netherlands, joining the firm in mid-2025.

Before that, she gained international experience at Curtis + Ginsberg Architects in New York, contributing to projects such as supportive housing for individuals with histories of mental illness and drug abuse, and rehabilitation work for the New York Public Housing Association.

Keneilwe has also worked with OMA GRANDMA in New York and Noero Architects in South Africa where she helped develop a “tiny house” guest cottage prototype a compact, affordable housing concept made with prefabricated materials suited for the local context.

Earlier internships at firms in Spain, Mozambique and South Africa gave her exposure to furniture design, landscape planning and low-cost housing projects, grounding her architectural perspective in both sustainability and social purpose.

A Columbia University graduate, Keneilwe holds a Master of Architecture degree from the prestigious Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP), where she received the Avery Scholarship in 2019.

Her thesis, “The Third Space”, explored the intersections of community, identity and spatial justice.

She also holds a Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of Cape Town, where she made the dean’s list and earlier earned her Architectural CAD/CADD certificate from Inscape Design College.

Keneilwe is one of four children shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa, who is a Harvard-trained public health expert and medical doctor.

Dr Motsepe, the older sister of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and mining entrepreneur Bridgette Radebe, is known for her quiet but influential work in health care and women’s empowerment.

President Ramaphosa also has an older daughter, Tulisa, from his first marriage to the late businesswoman Nomazizi Mtshotshisana, who died in 2008.

Despite her impressive credentials, Keneilwe has continued to maintain a low public profile.

On Facebook, Kate Makola commented: “A spitting image of you, Mr President, and a hint of Mom. She is absolutely beautiful.”

Another user, Phindile Miriam Mooketse, wrote: “It is a beautiful display of family value. A tact we need for this country.”

TimesLIVE

,