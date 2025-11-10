Local woman champions diversity in mining sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nosiphiwo “Nosi” Mzamo, 47, is the CEO of the State Diamond Trader, a role she has held since 2023. She is responsible for leading transformation in an industry that has long excluded women and black South Africans.

“It’s important that every employee feels valued and included — that’s how you build innovation and success,” she said.

Mzamo completed her schooling in East London before earning a BSc in geology from the University of Fort Hare and an honours degree from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. She later obtained a graduate diploma in mining engineering from Wits University and an MBA from Regenesys Business School.

Her career began as a junior geologist before joining Mintek in 2010. Over more than a decade there, she led strategic projects and gained extensive executive experience.

A sapphire and diamond brooch and an orange-pink diamond ring are previewed at Sotheby's. Nosiphiwo Mzamo, CEO of the State Diamond Trader, says natural diamonds always retain value while manufactured ones don't.

At the State Diamond Trader, Mzamo has focused on equitable access and local beneficiation in the diamond trade. She launched the Enterprise Development Programme to support young people, women and black entrepreneurs entering the sector.

“We partner with established factories and companies so participants get both training and practical exposure. It’s about preparing the next generation of cutters, polishers and business leaders,” she said.

Working in a male-dominated sector presented challenges.

“You always have to be ahead of the game,” she said, crediting mentorship and strong support networks for helping her progress.

“I’m not scared of doing things that haven’t been done before. I enjoy breaking stereotypes,” she said.

On October 30, Mzamo received the excellence award at the third Eastern Cape Provincial Mining Indaba for her leadership and contribution to transformation in the industry.

Her advice to young people pursuing geology or mining is simple: “Know your why — and remember to balance career preparation with personal life to avoid burnout.”

“As a girl from Mdantsane, I want every black child to know their dreams are valid, regardless of their background,” she said.

A mother of two, Mzamo said family time remains a priority. “I’m fortunate to have a solid support structure. When I’m home, I make sure Sunday lunch is cooked by me — that’s my way of showing love. My younger daughter plays sports, and I attend as many of her games as I can.”

Daily Dispatch