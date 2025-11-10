Malema pledges support to Zulu king at wedding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema (right) attended the wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma on Sunday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind embattled Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, saying he would support him through thick and thin.

Speaking at the wedding of the king and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, Malema said he would always support the reigning king as he had supported his late father.

“The king must know that he has my support and I am willing to pledge help at any time,” he said.

Malema, who was accompanied by his party top leadership, including deputy leader Godrich Gardee and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, donated two cows to the king on his wedding day.

Malema also bought traditional attire which he was wearing at a cost of R35,000.

Malema said he was not aware that the Zulu traditional attire was so expensive.

“This imvunulo (traditional regalia) is costing the same as Louis Vuitton,” he said.

The king thanked Malema and said he must know that he is now a child of the royal family.

“You have become a child now here in the royal family, you are always with us in the time of joy and sorrow,” the king said.

The king said Malema’ support of the royal family started during the time of his father.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi lauded Malema for his support of the royal family.

“On behalf of the royal family and the nation I wish to thank you for your consistent support and always taking time from your busy schedule to attend ceremonies of the royal family. I remember that you were here when the king was coronated,” said Buthelezi.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi also attended the king’s wedding.

Lesufi said he came to the wedding to represent the country.

“This is a very important occasion and also an expression of our culture,” he said.

Lesufi said he had good relations with the king.

TimesLIVE