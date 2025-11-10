MPs to hear ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony at Kgosi Mampuru C-max prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system will hear testimony from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at the Kgosi Mampuru C-max prison in Pretoria, where he is being held.

Matlala, a security company owner, is implicated in the investigations due to allegedly having links to senior law enforcement officials, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

His testimony is expected to be heard on November 26, 27 and 28, however the dates have not been confirmed yet.

On Monday, MPs on the committee sitting in Cape Town met to discuss the interim report on the work completed so far and to discuss a report on outstanding consultations with other witnesses to be called to parliament.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane revealed the parliamentary legal team visited the correctional facility where Matlala is being held on Friday to assess whether they can hold his hearing in the prison or virtually.

Team member Rudzani Mphilo confirmed they met with the correctional services team and have been given the go-ahead for MPs to conduct the hearing at the prison.

“They are of the view they have a facility at Kgosi Mampuru that can host the session of the ad hoc committee,” Mphilo said.

He added the facility has amenities like Wi-Fi, parking, catering and security to accommodate MPs and the media.

“They have an adequate facility that can host up to 400 people, adequate chairs and tables, and an adequate holding room if required. The department of correctional services is willing to increase the capacity should it be required on our end.”

A follow-up meeting will be arranged with the correctional services team to discuss other technical issues.

MPs agreed to go to Pretoria for Matlala’s testimony and suggested they also interview other witnesses based in Pretoria while they are in the city.

“Based on the report we are even more convinced that we support going to Kgosi Mampuru,” ANC MP Khusela Sangoni said. “We support the committee going to Pretoria if needs be.”

The committee will continue hearing evidence on Tuesday with the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi taking the stand, followed by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, on Thursday and Friday.

