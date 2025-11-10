SEESA’s Jason George brings entrepreneurial spirit to companies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jason George is the provincial manager for SEESA in the Eastern Cape, a vast area to manage.

SEESA is a national law firm and legal services company with nearly 800 employees. It was founded in 1998. He is based in East London.

The company specialises in human resources consulting services and business compliance solutions.

However, he started out on his academic career with a very different job in mind.

George wanted to be an attorney. He studied at Muir college and then after school enrolled for an LLB (Law) at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha.

“My ambition was to be a lawyer. After graduating I worked for a few law firms and then as a legal advisor at SEESA from 2013 to 2020. The company has been partnering with businesses across SA for over 26 years, assisting them with their labour law and legal compliance. I have risen through the ranks and am now based in East London. My job is provincial manager.”

“From my years as a legal advisor at the company, I brought a lot of knowledge to the job, which helped me immensely. Even if I say so myself, I have been extremely fortunate to bring with me a robust skill set that includes legal assistance, family law, legal writing, court work, legal research and other niceties that make navigating legal issues easier.

“We offer a wide range of services, many of them with legal implications, whether immediate or down the road. These include professional legal support for industrial relations, HR, and B-BBEE compliance, along with skills development training and business solutions. Our services are designed to assist with labour law, industrial relations, HR documentation, health and safety, and socio-economic development, and we also provide training courses.”

Then there is B-BBEE compliance, legal documentation, various policy documents, such as those for HIV, restraint of trade, and confidentiality.

SEESA has more than 30 training courses designed to upskill managers in staff leadership, and labour law, and has over 30,000 clients on its books.

“I come from a family of entrepreneurs. My grandfather had a store, my mom was always selling things, my sister is a seasoned trader who is involved in construction and agri-enterprises and my niece also owns her own company that does gifting. So it is a fourth generation of people working for themselves. They all simply get up and do it. My background has helped me bring an entrepreneurial spirit to my job at SEESA.”

He also has first-hand knowledge of what he refers to as the “pain points” that entrepreneurs face when he assists them with business challenges. He said it also gives him an edge when he is working with his business team, again having direct knowledge from family history.

“I can honestly tell people that I know where they are coming from when we discuss problems and that I can assist them. To my mind a lot of the problems that face leaders of companies today are that a lot of the actual work is not at the coalface but rather behind the desk, and that is not where many leaders’ skills lie.

“Most leaders thrive on being out of the office, face-to-face with their customers. During the meetings that I have with some business leaders they will divulge that there is little joy in running their companies, almost locked in their offices rather than with clients doing business deals.

George said he is responsible for a large area but he enjoys the travel and his diverse range of clients.

