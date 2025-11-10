South Africans urged to cherish peace at Remembrance Day event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PAYING RESPECTS: In remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country, respects paid at the War Memorial in East London on Sunday.

South Africans have been urged to take an active role in protecting the country’s peace and democracy.

This was the message from the Rev Barry Wittstock, speaking in East London on Remembrance Day on Sunday.

The annual event, initially meant to remember fallen soldiers who were part of World War I, now celebrates all those who have fallen in battle.

“I want you to be present as we face the years ahead,” Wittstock said.

“If I am right, and you do nothing, then say what you will. But there are signs we must observe and take heed of. We must act and try.”

He reminded those gathered that history offered clear lessons.

“In 1935, the world was warned but did not listen,” he said.

“Let us not make that mistake again,” he said.

Residents, veterans, councillors and local organisations gathered at the East London War Memorial on Sunday morning to mark the day.

Wreaths were laid and the Last Post was played as people stood in silence to pay their respects.

For many attending, it was not only a time to remember fallen soldiers but also a moment to reflect on the state of the nation and the values of peace and unity.

Wittstock reminded those gathered that remembrance was not only about history, but also about responsibility.

He urged South Africans to live out the peace they talked about each year.

“Even in beauty pageants, we hear talk of peace,” he said.

“But peace must begin in the human heart. It is not just a nice answer, it is a way of life.”

War veteran Rowan Blundell, who served with the South African forces in 1987 and 1988 in South East Angola, said remembering the past was vital.

“As a military veteran, I think we should always remember our past,” he said.

“Some things in our past are not to be celebrated, but they are to be remembered, because if we forget them, we are doomed to repeat them.

“We remember those who fought bravely and died to give us our freedom, and we celebrate that freedom.”

Blundell said he attended the service each year to honour that sacrifice and to pass the message of remembrance to younger generations.

“It’s a time you can never forget,” he said.

“I come here not only to honour them, but to reflect on how our freedom was bought at a very young age. That, for me, is why I come.”

