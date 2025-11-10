Teen golfer Enkosi Genge shines at Mthatha tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enkosi Genge, who found himself inspired by watching golf on TV, now envisions himself as one of the players representing the Proteas.

Fifteen-year-old Enkosi Genge stole the show at the Dan Pasiya Foundation golf day at the Mthatha Country Club recently, when he outplayed 45 experienced golfers to claim first place in the tournament — a remarkable achievement for a teenager who only picked up the sport two years ago.

The young golfer from Mgxabazana has long dreamed of becoming a doctor, but a chance moment in front of the television when he was 12 changed everything.

Watching golf for the first time, he was captivated by the game’s precision and calm.

“I knew right there that it was something I wanted to play seriously and never looked back,” Enkosi said.

He sought out local golfer Malihle Mfundisi and asked to be taught the basics. Since then, Enkosi has practised relentlessly after school, refining his swing and improving his technique.

“Golf helps me relax my mind,” he said. “I get excited when I play, especially during tournaments.”

Despite his growing talent, Enkosi remains focused on his studies and hopes to balance academics and sport.

“I still want to become a doctor,” he said, “but I also dream of wearing the Proteas jersey one day.”

His mother, Celiwe Mdabula, 40, said her son’s love for golf came as a surprise.

“Enkosi is such a quiet child. I really thought he was joking when he said he wanted to play golf,” she said. “But I’ve seen how much it’s helped him come out of his shell. He’s more confident and interacts easily with people now.”

Mdabula said she was stunned — but proud — when she learned of his victory.

“I was shocked yet so happy when he told me he’d won. Golf has been such a positive influence.

“I’m glad he spends his time at the golf course instead of getting mixed up in negative influences.”

Event project manager Khanya Maseti said the foundation’s annual golf day is about more than competition.

The main goal is to raise funds for community development — including food parcels for 250 underprivileged families across 15 villages in the OR Tambo region, agricultural support projects, and sports initiatives.

“The Dan Pasiya Foundation is committed to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusivity in sport,” Maseti said.

“We’re thrilled by Enkosi’s performance and are exploring ways to help him grow — whether through mentorship, tournament opportunities, or partnerships that can advance his career.”

Maseti said participants and spectators were inspired by the teenager’s composure and skill on the course.

“The golfers were amazed. Instead of feeling outshined, they celebrated his win,” she said.

“His victory brought excitement and pride and perfectly captured what the foundation stands for — uplifting young people and giving them a platform to shine.”

Since his win, Enkosi has been invited to take part in more local tournaments, with senior golfers offering to mentor him.

“I’ll keep practising,” he said with a smile.

“I want to go as far as I can — maybe even play professionally one day.”

