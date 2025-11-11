News

After years of delays do you believe Aarto will make roads safer?

Outa has warned the country is 'far from ready' for implementation, citing unreliable systems including Natis and postal services. File photo. (EUGENE COETZEE)

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) traffic law, which introduces a demerit system for traffic offences, has faced many delays since it was first announced.

The latest postponement has sparked fresh debate about whether the system will improve road safety or collapse under administrative challenges.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has warned the country is “far from ready” for implementation, citing unreliable systems including Natis and postal services.

“Aarto is administratively challenged from a number of perspectives,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

TimesLIVE

Editor’s Choice

1

Eastern Cape beaches gear up for festive season

2

Clinic remains closed more than week after murder of security guard

3

‘Festive season is especially hard for us’: Family marks late singer Zahara’s birthday

4

Health department rolling out catch-up immunisation campaign

5

Former municipal manager to appeal after being found guilty of inflating contract

Top Stories