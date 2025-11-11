Clinic remains closed more than week after murder of security guard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Xhwili Clinic in Bhityi outside Mthatha remains closed more than a week after a brutal attack in which a woman security guard was shot dead and a woman colleague seriously injured.

The incident, which occurred on November 2, has left the community shaken and deprived of vital healthcare services.

The clinic closure has affected residents from at least 10 surrounding villages who rely on it for treatment and medication.

A series of urgent meetings have been held over the past week involving the Eastern Cape department of health, the security company contracted to the clinic, organised labour, police and community representatives.

Stakeholders have been pressing for improved safety measures and the reopening of the clinic as early as this week.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said all parties were in discussions.

Manana did not provide an update on the condition of the injured 48-year-old security guard.

However, friends and relatives of the woman said she was recovering.

“She can now talk and has been transferred to another hospital outside Mthatha for her safety,“ a relative said.

“Nobody is allowed to visit her except those authorised by the family. We are very happy that she is improving.”

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said investigations were continuing.

Traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara said: “The quicker those who attacked the security guards are arrested, the better for the families and their communities.”

An arrest would also serve as a deterrent and ensure safety, he said.

Mtirara, who addressed two community meetings at the weekend, said residents were ready to assist in protecting the clinic and its staff.

“We cannot rely on police alone for security. There are 13 clinics within the Bhityi policing area, the police station is short-staffed, has few vehicles and is unreliable.

“It needs the people of this community to stand up and ensure that there will never be such an incident again.”

Men from the community were forming patrol groups to guard the clinic day and night.

“Without such protection, unions are unwilling to let their members work in an unsafe environment and risk their lives.

“A life has been lost, and another guard is [recovering in hospital].

“We must assist the clinic’s security to ensure safety. The security company must also beef up security and not post women on night shifts,” Mtirara said.

The deceased guard, Sinovuyo Sita, was buried at her home in Mpheko Village near Mthatha on Sunday.

At her funeral, health department officials urged the community to work closely with authorities to protect healthcare facilities and staff.

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa condemned the killing, describing it as a “senseless and disturbing act of violence against women and those entrusted with protecting public facilities”.

She said her department was working closely with the police to identify and arrest the attackers.

“The health department is committed to ensuring the clinic is secure and reopened as soon as possible.”

The attack on the Xhwili Clinic has added to growing concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in the Eastern Cape.

In 2024, a security officer was killed in Ngqeleni, and earlier in 2025 two health workers were murdered in Lusikisiki.

In response, the department has increased security at some facilities — including the installation of fencing, CCTV cameras, guard houses and boom gates.

Capa said further steps would be taken to improve security at rural clinics.

“We have renovated several clinics and hospitals, and will continue strengthening safety measures to protect both staff and patients.”

Community members said the clinic’s closure has left them without access to essential medical services.

“The people of Xhwili and the surrounding villages are suffering. We hope the government moves quickly to reopen the clinic,” one resident said.

Despite the grief and fear following Sita’s death, Mtirara said the community remained united in its resolve to restore safety.

“We have lost one of our own, but we will not let criminals take over our clinics. Together, we will make sure this does not happen again.”

Daily Dispatch