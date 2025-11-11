‘Festive season is especially hard for us’: Family marks late singer Zahara’s birthday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of Zahara gathered at the weekend to celebrate her birthday. The late singer, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died in December 2023 after a short illness and would have been 38 on Monday.

The event in her honour was an intimate gathering attended by close family members who had dinner and cake while sharing fond memories of her and playing her music.

“Birthdays were important to Zahara; she would make sure she celebrated her birthday. That’s why we made sure we celebrated her birthday cake,” Zahara’s sister Bandezwa said.

“It was only the family this time. Her friends called us and spoke to us to check how we were doing. We tried to do what we used to do with her when she was alive.”

The family also visited her grave with fresh flowers, which has become a tradition in the family to honour her.

“It was not easy, but it helps to go to the grave because it shows us the reality that she is no more — this is where she is lying — because sometimes you think she could come back as if she’s just gone to different countries to perform or it’s a bad dream.

It’s still unbelievable, but by the grace of God we are coping. It’s not like last year — Zahara’s sister Bandezwa

“It’s still unbelievable, but by the grace of God we are coping. It’s not like last year.”

Bandezwa said the celebrations were marred by her mother suffering a health issue.

“It’s not easy for our parents. We had to take mother to the hospital because her sugar level was high. We’re still traumatised, especially during the festive season. Zahara would be calling to say how we’ll spend the festive season together. November and December are the worst because that’s when she passed. November is when she was sick, and she passed away during the season when we buried her in December.”

In their village and surrounding areas in East London, many homes and cars played Zahara’s music to celebrate her legacy. Bandezwa said they received visits from their neighbours and phone calls from Zahara’s friends to share their condolences and celebrate her life.

“We want to keep her legacy continuing.”

The family have been approached by various people to create documentaries on Zahara’s life, plans for which they will disclose later.

“No-one will ever understand our position. We shared Bulelwa with the world but to us she was a sister. She was with us. She was present in our lives. Now with her being absent from our lives, it has left a big void that I don’t think can ever be filled. It does not make sense at all. We feel like we have been robbed. God has been so faithful with us during this journey of living without having her present.”

Actress Letoya Makhene, as well as singer Vusi Nova, who were friends with Zahara, took to their timelines to share their special moments shared with the late star.